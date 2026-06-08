Netherlands at the World Cup 2026: Squad, fixtures, group and history

Netherlands have been runners-up three times but will dream of going one better at FIFA World Cup 2026. Ronald Koeman's side, led by captain Virgil van Dijk, face Japan, Sweden and Tunisia in Group F. Below you will find everything you need to know about Netherlands at the 2026 World Cup: their fixtures, squad, qualifying record, key players, coach and tournament history.

Netherlands at the World Cup 2026: At a glance

Coach: Ronald Koeman

Captain: Virgil van Dijk

World Cup appearances: 12

Best finish: Runners-up (1974, 1978, 2010)

Netherlands' World Cup matches

Group F

14 June: Netherlands vs Japan (Dallas, 22:00 CET)

20 June: Netherlands vs Sweden (Houston, 19:00 CET)

26 June: Tunisia vs Netherlands (Kansas City, 01:00 CET)

Netherlands’ group fixtures are being played across three host cities, with the knockout rounds to follow for teams that progress from Group F.

Netherlands' World Cup squad

Midfielder Tijjani Reijnders will be very noticeable if the Netherlands' 26-man World Cup squad is at full sparkle, while Liverpool’s Ryan Gravenberch, Cody Gakpo and Virgil van Dijk will make their presence felt. Having broken Robin van Persie's record of 50, Memphis Depay is the Oranje's all-time top international scorer.

How Netherlands qualified for the World Cup

First place in Group G: W6 D2 L0 F27 A4

Finland 0-2 Netherlands

Netherlands 8-0 Malta

Netherlands 1-1 Poland

Lithuania 2-3 Netherlands

Malta 0-4 Netherlands

Netherlands 4-0 Finland

Poland 1-1 Netherlands

Netherlands 4-0 Lithuania

Top scorer: Memphis Depay (8 goals)

Netherlands' road to the 2026 World Cup: Every goal

Netherlands coach: Ronald Koeman

A prolific goalscoring defender for Ajax, PSV and Barcelona, among others, Ronald Koeman won 78 caps and was a member of the Netherlands side that won the 1988 EURO. As a coach, he won Dutch titles with Ajax and PSV, and took charge of the likes of Benfica and Valencia. First hired as Netherlands coach in 2018, he left in 2020 to take charge of Barcelona, then returned for a second spell in 2023, steering the Oranje to the semi-finals of UEFA EURO 2024, and to the finals of this World Cup.

Netherlands captain: Virgil van Dijk

Closing in on 100 caps, including well over 70 as captain, central defender Van Dijk made his Netherlands debut in 2015 having established his reputation with spells at Groningen, Celtic (where he won two Scottish titles) and Southampton. Joining Liverpool in 2018, he was named UEFA Men's Player of the Year for 2018/19 after winning that season's UEFA Champions League, and subsequently helped the Reds to win two Premier League titles.

Netherlands' World Cup history

Most appearances: Wesley Sneijder (17)

Top scorer: Johnny Rep (7)

Best performance: Runners-up (1974, 1978, 2010)

World Cup 2022: Quarter-finals

The brilliant Netherlands sides of the 1970s were runners-up at two World Cups, and the Oranje came within sight of the prize again when they reached the 2010 decider, losing 1-0 to Spain after extra time. The Netherlands did not qualify for the 2002 and 2018 competitions, but have never failed to make it through the group stage after qualifying for the finals.

Netherlands' UEFA Nations League fixtures: Group A2

24 September: Netherlands vs Germany (20:45)

27 September: Serbia vs Netherlands (18:00)

1 October: Greece vs Netherlands (20:45)

4 October: Netherlands vs Serbia (20:45)

13 November: Netherlands vs Greece (20:45)

16 November: Germany vs Netherlands (20:45)

All times CET.