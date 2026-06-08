Portugal at the World Cup 2026: Squad, fixtures, group and history

Portugal will look to scratch an itch by winning the FIFA World Cup 2026. Roberto Martínez's side, led by captain Cristiano Ronaldo, face DR Congo, Uzbekistan and Colombia in Group K. Below you will find everything you need to know about Portugal at the 2026 World Cup: their fixtures, squad, qualifying record, key players, coach and tournament history.

Portugal at the World Cup 2026: At a glance

Coach: Roberto Martínez

Captain: Cristiano Ronaldo

World Cup appearances: 9

Best finish: Third place (1966)

Portugal's World Cup matches

Group K

17 June: Portugal vs DR Congo (Houston, 19:00 CET)

23 June: Portugal vs Uzbekistan (Houston, 19:00 CET)

28 June: Colombia vs Portugal (Miami, 01:30 CET)

Portugal’s group fixtures are being played across two host cities, with the knockout rounds to follow for teams that progress from Group K.

Portugal's World Cup squad

Nuno Mendes, João Neves, Vitinha and Gonçalo Ramos are coming to the finals straight from winning the UEFA Champions League with Paris, while Cristiano Ronaldo remains a talisman in Portugal's World Cup squad.

How Portugal qualified for the World Cup

First place in Group F: W4 D1 L1 F20 A7

Armenia 0-5 Portugal

Hungary 2-3 Portugal

Portugal 1-0 Republic of Ireland

Portugal 2-2 Hungary

Republic of Ireland 2-0 Portugal

Portugal 9-1 Armenia

Top scorer: Cristiano Ronaldo (5 goals)

Portugal's road to the 2026 World Cup: Every goal

Portugal coach: Roberto Martínez

A Spanish defensive midfielder who spent the bulk of his career with Wigan and Swansea in the English leagues, Martínez coached both of those clubs, and spent three seasons in charge at Everton before taking charge of Belgium in 2016. During his six years in charge, the Red Devils won bronze at the 2018 World Cup. Hired by Portugal in 2023, he led his new side to success in the 2024/25 Nations League.

Portugal captain: Cristiano Ronaldo

At his sixth World Cup, the No9 is chasing one of the few trophies that have eluded him. At 41, Cristiano Ronaldo has won a EURO and two Nations League titles with Portugal, in addition to five editions of the UEFA Champions League (one at Man United and four with Real Madrid) and eight domestic titles. He comes into the finals with a world-record number of caps and international goals.

Portugal's World Cup history

Most appearances: Cristiano Ronaldo (22)

Top scorer: Eusébio (9)

Best performance: Third place (1966)

World Cup 2022: Quarter-finals

Portugal's best World Cup was their first, when they made it to the semi-finals in England, lost to the hosts and beat the Soviet Union in the bronze medal game. They reached the last four again in 2006, but this time lost the third-place play-off to hosts Germany. Having won UEFA EURO 2016 and two editions of the UEFA Nations League, the World Cup is the only major international tournament Portugal (and Cristiano Ronaldo) have yet to win.

Portugal's UEFA Nations League fixtures: Group A4

24 September: Portugal vs Wales (20:45)

27 September: Norway vs Portugal (20:45)

1 October: Denmark vs Portugal (20:45)

4 October: Portugal vs Norway (20:45)

14 November: Portugal vs Denmark (20:45)

17 November: Wales vs Portugal (20:45)

All times CET.