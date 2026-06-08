Germany at the World Cup 2026: Squad, fixtures, group and history

Four-time winners Germany are looking for another long run in the competition at FIFA World Cup 2026. Julian Nagelsmann's side, led by captain Joshua Kimmich, face Curaçao, Côte d'Ivoire and Ecuador in Group E. Below you will find everything you need to know about Germany at the 2026 World Cup: their fixtures, squad, qualifying record, key players, coach and tournament history.

Germany at the World Cup 2026: At a glance

Coach: Julian Nagelsmann

Captain: Joshua Kimmich

World Cup appearances: 21

Best finish: Winners (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)

Germany's World Cup matches

Group E

14 June: Germany vs Curaçao (Houston, 19:00 CET)

20 June: Germany vs Côte d'Ivoire (Toronto, 22:00 CET)

25 June: Ecuador vs Germany (New York, 22:00 CET)

Germany’s group fixtures are being played across three host cities, with the knockout rounds to follow for teams that progress from Group E.

Germany's World Cup squad

Manuel Neuer's evergreen presence will give Germany’s 26-man World Cup squad a platform to build on, and they have a wealth of talent in attacking positions, not least Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sané, Florian Wirtz and forwards Kai Havertz, Deniz Undav and Nick Woltemade.

How Germany qualified for the World Cup

First place in Group A: W5 D0 L1 F16 A3

Slovakia 2-0 Germany

Germany 3-1 Northern Ireland

Germany 4-0 Luxembourg

Northern Ireland 0-1 Germany

Luxembourg 0-2 Germany

Germany 6-0 Slovakia

Top scorer: Nick Woltemade (4 goals)

Germany's road to the 2026 World Cup: Every goal

Germany coach: Julian Nagelsmann

Forced to retire from playing aged 20, Julian Nagelsmann became a coaching prodigy. At 28, he became the Bundesliga's youngest-ever coach when he took charge at Hoffenheim in 2016, and was the youngest-ever UEFA Champions League coach when he led his side into the 2018/19 group stage at 31. He then spent two seasons at Leipzig and two more at Bayern München, winning the 2021/22 Bundesliga, and took the Germany job in 2023. He was the youngest coach in finals history, at 36, when he led hosts Germany to the quarter-finals of UEFA EURO 2024.

Germany captain: Joshua Kimmich

A versatile defensive midfielder who became a brilliant right-back under the influence of Pep Guardiola at Bayern, Kimmich has over 100 Germany caps. He made his senior club debut at Leipzig before switching to Bayern in 2015, where he has now won ten league titles, in addition to the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League. First capped in 2016, he was named as Germany team captain in September 2024, and this is his first final tournament wearing the armband.

Germany's World Cup history

Most appearances: Lothar Matthäus (25)

Top scorer: Miroslav Klose (16)

Best performance: Winners (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)

World Cup 2022: Group stage

The joint-most successful European side in World Cups with four wins (the same as Italy), Germany are looking to match Brazil's record of five successes at the finals in the United States, Mexico and Canada. Four-time runners-up, they have appeared in more World Cup finals than any other side, but failed to get through the group stage at the 2018 and 2022 finals.

Germany's UEFA Nations League fixtures: Group A2

24 September: Netherlands vs Germany (20:45)

27 September: Germany vs Greece (20:45)

1 October: Germany vs Serbia (20:45)

4 October: Greece vs Germany (20:45)

13 November: Serbia vs Germany (20:45)

16 November: Germany vs Netherlands (20:45)

All times CET.