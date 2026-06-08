Spain at the World Cup 2026: Squad, fixtures, group and history

European champions Spain will look to complete an international double at FIFA World Cup 2026. Luis de la Fuente's side, led by captain Rodri, face Cabo Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay in Group H. Below you will find everything you need to know about Spain at the 2026 World Cup: their fixtures, squad, qualifying record, key players, coach and tournament history.

Spain at the World Cup 2026: At a glance

Coach: Luis de la Fuente

Captain: Rodri

World Cup appearances: 17

Best finish: Winners (2010)

Spain's World Cup matches

Group H

15 June: Spain vs Cabo Verde (Atlanta, 18:00 CET)

21 June: Spain vs Saudi Arabia (Atlanta, 18:00 CET)

27 June: Uruguay vs Spain (Guadalajara, 02:00 CET)

Spain’s group fixtures are being played across two host cities, with the knockout rounds to follow for teams that progress from Group H.

Spain's World Cup squad

A star-studded list of 26 players was announced by coach Luis de la Fuente, with Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal included as he prepares for his first World Cup. Paris' Champions League-winning midfielder Fabián Ruiz was also named, as well as a trio of Arsenal players in David Raya, Martín Zubimendi and Mikel Merino.

How Spain qualified for the World Cup

First place in Group E: W5 D1 L0 F21 A2

Bulgaria 0-3 Spain

Türkiye 0-6 Spain

Spain 2-0 Georgia

Spain 4-0 Bulgaria

Georgia 0-4 Spain

Spain 2-2 Türkiye

Top scorer: Mikel Merino, Mikel Oyarzabal (6)

Spain's road to the 2026 World Cup: Every goal

Spain coach: Luis de la Fuente

De la Fuente has enjoyed remarkable success since taking over as coach in December 2022, leading La Roja to 2023 UEFA Nations League and UEFA EURO 2024 success before just falling short with a penalty shoot-out defeat to Portugal in the 2025 Nations League final. A calm, considered presence on the touchline, De la Fuente is a highly popular figure among his squad, many of whom he first coached in the youth system.

Spain captain: Rodri

Ballon d'Or winner in 2024 and a key cog in the Spain side that triumphed at EURO 2024, Rodri is widely regarded as one of the best and most influential defensive midfielders of all time. A four-time Premier League winner with Manchester City, Rodri first captained Spain in 2023 and will now lead his country at the World Cup.

Spain's World Cup history

Most appearances: Iker Casillas, Sergio Ramos (17)

Top scorer: David Villa (9)

Best performance: Winners (2010)

World Cup 2022: Round of 16

Prior to 2010 Spain had failed to crack the code at the World Cup, with one fourth place finish in 1950 and four quarter-final appearances their best showings. That all changed in South Africa in 2010 as Vicente del Bosque's possession-based, 'tiki-taka' style, anchored by midfield maestros Xavi Hernández, Andrés Iniesta and Sergio Busquets, led them to long-awaited glory. Since then there has been disappointment, though, with a group stage exit and two round of 16 defeats. La Roja will feel it is time for another tilt at the title.

Spain's UEFA Nations League fixtures: Group A3

26 September: England vs Spain (20:45)

29 September: Spain vs Croatia (20:45)

3 October: Spain vs Czechia (20:45)

6 October: Croatia vs Spain (20:45)

12 November: Czechia vs Spain (20:45)

15 November: Spain vs England (20:45)

All times CET.