Switzerland at the World Cup 2026: Squad, fixtures, group and history

Switzerland have made it through the group stage at the last three FIFA World Cup final tournaments, but have not reached a quarter-final since 1954. Murat Yakin's side, led by captain Granit Xhaka, face Qatar, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Canada in Group B. Below you will find everything you need to know about Switzerland at the 2026 World Cup: their fixtures, squad, qualifying record, key players, coach and tournament history.

Switzerland at the World Cup 2026: At a glance

Coach: Murat Yakin﻿

Captain: Granit Xhaka

World Cup appearances: 13

Best finish: Quarter-finals (1934, 1938, 1954)

Switzerland's World Cup matches

Group B

13 June: Qatar vs Switzerland (San Francisco Bay Arena, 21:00 CET)

18 June: Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (Los Angeles, 21:00 CET)

24 June: Switzerland vs Canada (Vancouver, 21:00 CET)

Switzerland’s group fixtures are being played across three host cities, with the knockout rounds to follow for teams that progress from Group B.

Switzerland's World Cup squad

Granit Xhaka will take part in his fourth successive World Cup after being named among Murat Yakin's squad, as will Ricardo Rodriguez, while five players will be playing in their third World Cup. At the other end of the spectrum, Johan Manzambi will make his World Cup debut after a superb Europa League season with Freiburg.

How Switzerland qualified for the World Cup

First place in Group B: W4 D2 L0 F14 A2

Switzerland 4-0 Kosovo

Switzerland 3-0 Slovenia

Sweden 0-2 Switzerland

Slovenia 0-0 Switzerland

Switzerland 4-1 Sweden

Kosovo 1-1 Switzerland

Top scorer: Breel Embolo (4)

Switzerland's road to the 2026 World Cup: Every goal

Switzerland coach: Murat Yakin

After earning 49 caps for Switzerland as a domineering centre-back, Yakin has gone on to have a colourful coaching career, taking charge of a number of Swiss clubs including Basel and Grasshoppers, as well as a brief spell at Spartak Moskva. He took the national team job in August 2021 and has since guided Switzerland to a round of 16 finish at the 2022 World Cup and to the UEFA EURO 2024 quarter-finals.

Switzerland captain: Granit Xhaka

Switzerland’s most-capped player, Sunderland midfielder Xhaka could (along with Ricardo Rodriguez) overtake former team-mate Xherdan Shaqiri to make more appearances than any other Swiss player at a World Cup if featuring in all three of their group stage games. The 33-year-old has garnered vast experience over a highly accomplished career and remains a key cog in Yakin's team.

Switzerland's World Cup history

Most appearances: Xherdan Shaqiri (14)

Top scorer: Josef Hügi (6)

Best performance: Quarter-finals (1934, 1938, 1954)

World Cup 2022: Round of 16

Switzerland have exited at the round of 16 in four of the last five World Cups, most recently being defeated 6-1 by Portugal in 2022. It has been 72 years since they progressed to the last eight, in a tournament they hosted back in 1954. This will be their 13th appearance.

Switzerland's UEFA Nations League fixtures: Group B1

26 September: North Macedonia vs Switzerland (20:45)

29 September: Scotland vs Switzerland (20:45)

3 October: Switzerland vs Slovenia (20:45)

6 October: Switzerland vs North Macedonia (20:45)

13 November: Slovenia vs Switzerland (20:45)

16 November: Switzerland vs Scotland (20:45)

All times CET.