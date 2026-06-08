Sweden at the World Cup 2026: Squad, fixtures, group and history

Having missed the 2022 edition, Sweden are back in contention after qualifying for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Graham Potter's side, led by captain Victor Lindelöf, face Tunisia, Netherlands and Japan in Group F. Below you will find everything you need to know about Sweden at the 2026 World Cup: their fixtures, squad, qualifying record, key players, coach and tournament history.

Sweden at the World Cup 2026: At a glance

Coach: Graham Potter

Captain: Victor Lindelöf

World Cup appearances: 13

Best finish: Runners-up (1958)

Sweden's World Cup matches

Group F

15 June: Sweden vs Tunisia (Monterrey, 04:00 CET)

20 June: Netherlands vs Sweden (Houston, 19:00 CET)

26 June: Japan vs Sweden (Dallas, 01:00 CET)

Sweden’s group fixtures are being played across three host cities, with the knockout rounds to follow for teams that progress from Group F.

Sweden's World Cup squad

Graham Potter’s squad includes arguably one of the most exciting striker pairings in the tournament in Arsenal's Viktor Gyökeres and Alexander Isak of Liverpool. Other notable names include captain Victor Lindelöf, Daniel Svensson, Lucas Bergvall and Anthony Elanga.

How Sweden qualified for the World Cup

Fourth place in Group B: W0 D2 L4 F4 A12*

Slovenia 2-2 Sweden

Kosovo 2-0 Sweden

Sweden 0-2 Switzerland

Sweden 0-1 Kosovo

Switzerland 4-1 Sweden

Sweden 1-1 Slovenia

*Earned place in play-offs via Nations League ranking

Play-off semi-finals

Ukraine 1-3 Sweden

Play-off final

Sweden 3-2 Poland

Top scorer: Viktor Gyökeres (4)

Watch Viktor Gyökeres' goal that sent Sweden to the World Cup

Sweden coach: Graham Potter

After a string of club jobs in England, at Swansea, Brighton, Chelsea and West Ham, Potter returned to Sweden as national team coach in October 2025, having previously taken charge of Östersund from 2011-18. A fluent Swedish speaker, Potter had an instant impact by guiding his side to play-off wins over Ukraine and Poland to secure World Cup qualification.

Sweden captain: Victor Lindelöf

Versatile defender and midfielder Lindelöf added a Europa League winners medal with Aston Villa to his vast collection this season, having previously earned domestic titles with Benfica and two cup wins with Manchester United. He has been captain of his country since 2021 after his predecessor Andreas Granqvist retired.

Sweden's World Cup history

Most appearances: Henrik Larsson (13)

Top scorer: Kennet Andersson, Henrik Larsson (5)

Best performance: Runners-up (1958)

World Cup 2022: Did not qualify

The majority of Sweden’s most impressive performances came in the earliest editions of the World Cup, as they reached at least the final four in three of the first six tournaments. Progression to the quarter-finals in 2018 has been their best recent showing, and this is just the second time they have qualified for the finals in 20 years after missing out in 2010, 2014 and 2022.

Sweden's UEFA Nations League fixtures: Group B4

25 September: Sweden vs Romania (20:45)

28 September: Sweden vs Poland (20:45)

2 October: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Sweden (20:45)

5 October: Romania vs Sweden (20:45)

14 November: Sweden vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (20:45)

17 November: Poland vs Sweden (20:45)

All times CET.