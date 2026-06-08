Scotland at the World Cup 2026: Squad, fixtures, group and history

Scotland ended a 28-year absence from the finals by qualifying for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Steve Clarke's side, led by captain Andy Robertson, face Haiti, Morocco and Brazil in Group C. Below you will find everything you need to know about Scotland at the 2026 World Cup: their fixtures, squad, qualifying record, key players, coach and tournament history.

Scotland at the World Cup 2026: At a glance

Coach: Steve Clarke

Captain: Andy Robertson

World Cup appearances: 9

Best finish: Group stage

Scotland's World Cup matches

Group C

14 June: Haiti vs Scotland (Boston, 03:00 CET)

20 June: Scotland vs Morocco (Boston, 00:00 CET)

25 June: Scotland vs Brazil (Miami, 00:00 CET)

Scotland’s group fixtures are being played across two host cities, with the knockout rounds to follow for teams that progress from Group C.

Scotland's World Cup squad

Aston Villa's UEFA Europa League-winning midfielder John McGinn is among the big names included in Steve Clarke's squad, along with Andy Robertson, Kieran Tierney and Scott McTominay. Billy Gilmour had to withdraw after suffering an injury in a friendly against Curaçao, and has been replaced by Manchester United teenager Tyler Fletcher.

How Scotland qualified for the World Cup

First place in Group C: W4 D1 L1 F13 A7

Denmark 0-0 Scotland

Belarus 0-2 Scotland

Scotland 3-1 Greece

Scotland 2-1 Belarus

Greece 3-2 Scotland

Scotland 4-2 Denmark

Top scorer: Ché Adams, Ryan Christie, Scott McTominay (2 goals)

Scotland's road to the 2026 World Cup: Every goal

Scotland coach: Steve Clarke

A former right-back who won six caps for his country, Clarke has been in charge of Scotland since May 2019 and immediately led the team to qualify for UEFA EURO 2020 – their first major tournament for 23 years. Scotland bowed out of the group stage both there and at EURO 2024, but the dramatic 4-2 victory over Denmark means the Tartan Army now have the chance to participate at a World Cup for the first time in nearly 30 years.

Scotland captain: Andy Robertson

Well on his way to earning 100 caps, Robertson has been a regular for Scotland since making his debut in 2014. The former Hull City player won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and a Champions League with Liverpool over nine seasons before joining Tottenham this summer, and his vast experience could prove crucial to Scotland in North America.

Scotland's World Cup history

Most appearances: Jim Leighton (9)

Top scorer: Joe Jordan (4)

Best performance: Group stage

World Cup 2022: Did not qualify

Can Scotland progress beyond the group stage at the ninth time of asking? They have come agonisingly close on a number of occasions, missing out on goal difference on three occasions, in 1974, 1978 and 1982. Clarke and his side will be desperate to become the most successful side in the country's history on this stage.

Scotland's UEFA Nations League fixtures: Group B1

26 September: Slovenia vs Scotland (15:00)

29 September: Scotland vs Switzerland (20:45)

3 October: North Macedonia vs Scotland (20:45)

6 October: Scotland vs Slovenia (20:45)

13 November: Scotland vs North Macedonia (20:45)

16 November: Switzerland vs Scotland (20:45)

All times CET.