Filter by
Filter by team
Filter by round
An error occurred while playing the video
-
Highlights: Slovenia 1-0 Malta
See the best of the action as Sandi Lovrić's spot-kick gave the hosts all three points in this Group H clash in Ljubljana.
Now playing
Highlights: Slovenia 1-0 Malta
-
Highlights: Slovakia 0-1 Croatia
Catch the best of the action as Marcelo Brozović's late volley clinched all three points for the visitors in Bratislava.
Now playing
Highlights: Slovakia 0-1 Croatia
-
Highlights: Finland 1-0 Kazakhstan
Watch how Joel Pohjanpalo's superb header set Finland on their way to securing a first Group C victory.
Now playing
Highlights: Finland 1-0 Kazakhstan
-
Highlights: Ukraine 1-1 France
Watch how the reigning World champions battled back to claim a point in Kyiv after Mykola Shaparenko's fine opener.
Now playing
Highlights: Ukraine 1-1 France
-
Highlights: Gibraltar 0-3 Turkey
Catch the best of the action as Turkey kept up their unbeaten Group G campaign as they eased to victory in Gibraltar.
Now playing
Highlights: Gibraltar 0-3 Turkey
-
Highlights: Serbia 4-1 Luxembourg
Watch how Aleksandar Mitrović's first-half double ensured Serbia continued their unbeaten start in Group A.
Now playing
Highlights: Serbia 4-1 Luxembourg
-
Highlights: Scotland 1-0 Moldova
See how Lyndon Dykes' close-range strike meant Scotland recorded maximum points in this Group F clash.
Now playing
Highlights: Scotland 1-0 Moldova
-
Highlights: Israel 5-2 Austria
See how Israel maintained their winning run in Group F after an entertaining clash in Haifa.
Now playing
Highlights: Israel 5-2 Austria
-
Highlights: Republic of Ireland 1-1 Azerbaijan
Watch how the home side battled back to earn their first Group A point after Emin Makhmudov's spectacular opener.
Now playing
Highlights: Republic of Ireland 1-1 Azerbaijan
-
Highlights: Faroe Islands 0-1 Denmark
Watch how Denmark maintained their perfect start in Group F thanks to Jonas Wind's late winner in Torshavn.
Now playing
Highlights: Faroe Islands 0-1 Denmark
-
Highlights: Netherlands 4-0 Montenegro
Watch how Memphis Depay's double ensured the hosts recorded a comfortable Group G victory in Eindhoven.
Now playing
Highlights: Netherlands 4-0 Montenegro
-
Highlights: Latvia 0-2 Norway
Catch the best of the action as Erling Haaland's first-half penalty helped the visitors to all three points in this Group G clash in Riga.
Now playing
Highlights: Latvia 0-2 Norway
-
Highlights: Cyprus 0-2 Russia
See how Aleksandr Erokhin's fine early effort in Nicosia helped the visitors to another Group H win.
Now playing
Highlights: Cyprus 0-2 Russia
-
Highlights: Sweden 2-1 Spain
See how Sweden stunned Spain in Solna.
Now playing
Highlights: Sweden 2-1 Spain
-
Highlights: Poland 4-1 Albania
Robert Lewandowski was among the goals as Poland gained a comfortable win.
Now playing
Highlights: Poland 4-1 Albania
-
Highlights: North Macedonia 0-0 Armenia
Watch the best of the action as the points were shared in Group J.
Now playing
Highlights: North Macedonia 0-0 Armenia
-
Highlights: Lithuania 1-4 Northern Ireland
Watch the best of the action from Vilnius where Northern Ireland gained an impressive success.
Now playing
Highlights: Lithuania 1-4 Northern Ireland
-
Highlights: Liechtenstein 0-2 Germany
Watch the best of the action as Hansi Flick picked up three points in his first game in charge of Germany.
Now playing
Highlights: Liechtenstein 0-2 Germany
-
Highlights: Italy 1-1 Bulgaria
See how the European champions were held by Bulgaria, despite Federico Chiesa's superb individual goal.
Now playing
Highlights: Italy 1-1 Bulgaria
-
Highlights: Iceland 0-2 Romania
See how Romania gained three big points in Reykjavik.
Now playing
Highlights: Iceland 0-2 Romania
-
- 01:56
Highlights: Slovenia 1-0 Malta
Now playing
Next Video
-
- 01:59
Highlights: Slovakia 0-1 Croatia
Now playing
Next Video
-
- 01:56
Highlights: Finland 1-0 Kazakhstan
Now playing
Next Video
-
- 01:59
Highlights: Ukraine 1-1 France
Now playing
Next Video
-
- 01:59
Highlights: Gibraltar 0-3 Turkey
Now playing
Next Video
-
- 01:58
Highlights: Serbia 4-1 Luxembourg
Now playing
Next Video
-
- 01:59
Highlights: Scotland 1-0 Moldova
Now playing
Next Video
-
- 02:04
Highlights: Israel 5-2 Austria
Now playing
Next Video
-
- 01:58
Highlights: Republic of Ireland 1-1 Azerbaijan
Now playing
Next Video
-
- 02:01
Highlights: Faroe Islands 0-1 Denmark
Now playing
Next Video
-
- 02:01
Highlights: Netherlands 4-0 Montenegro
Now playing
Next Video
-
- 01:56
Highlights: Latvia 0-2 Norway
Now playing
Next Video
-
- 01:56
Highlights: Cyprus 0-2 Russia
Now playing
Next Video
-
- 01:56
Highlights: Sweden 2-1 Spain
Now playing
Next Video
-
- 01:58
Highlights: Poland 4-1 Albania
Now playing
Next Video
-
- 01:56
Highlights: North Macedonia 0-0 Armenia
Now playing
Next Video
-
- 02:07
Highlights: Lithuania 1-4 Northern Ireland
Now playing
Next Video
-
- 01:58
Highlights: Liechtenstein 0-2 Germany
Now playing
Next Video
-
- 01:59
Highlights: Italy 1-1 Bulgaria
Now playing
Next Video
-
- 01:59
Highlights: Iceland 0-2 Romania
Now playing
Next Video
-
Highlights: Slovenia 1-0 Malta
See the best of the action as Sandi Lovrić's spot-kick gave the hosts all three points in this Group H clash in Ljubljana.
Now playing
Highlights: Slovenia 1-0 Malta
-
Highlights: Slovakia 0-1 Croatia
Catch the best of the action as Marcelo Brozović's late volley clinched all three points for the visitors in Bratislava.
Now playing
Highlights: Slovakia 0-1 Croatia
-
Highlights: Finland 1-0 Kazakhstan
Watch how Joel Pohjanpalo's superb header set Finland on their way to securing a first Group C victory.
Now playing
Highlights: Finland 1-0 Kazakhstan
-
Highlights: Ukraine 1-1 France
Watch how the reigning World champions battled back to claim a point in Kyiv after Mykola Shaparenko's fine opener.
Now playing
Highlights: Ukraine 1-1 France
-
Highlights: Gibraltar 0-3 Turkey
Catch the best of the action as Turkey kept up their unbeaten Group G campaign as they eased to victory in Gibraltar.
Now playing
Highlights: Gibraltar 0-3 Turkey
-
Highlights: Serbia 4-1 Luxembourg
Watch how Aleksandar Mitrović's first-half double ensured Serbia continued their unbeaten start in Group A.
Now playing
Highlights: Serbia 4-1 Luxembourg
-
Highlights: Scotland 1-0 Moldova
See how Lyndon Dykes' close-range strike meant Scotland recorded maximum points in this Group F clash.
Now playing
Highlights: Scotland 1-0 Moldova
-
Highlights: Israel 5-2 Austria
See how Israel maintained their winning run in Group F after an entertaining clash in Haifa.
Now playing
Highlights: Israel 5-2 Austria
-
Highlights: Republic of Ireland 1-1 Azerbaijan
Watch how the home side battled back to earn their first Group A point after Emin Makhmudov's spectacular opener.
Now playing
Highlights: Republic of Ireland 1-1 Azerbaijan
-
Highlights: Faroe Islands 0-1 Denmark
Watch how Denmark maintained their perfect start in Group F thanks to Jonas Wind's late winner in Torshavn.
Now playing
Highlights: Faroe Islands 0-1 Denmark
-
Highlights: Netherlands 4-0 Montenegro
Watch how Memphis Depay's double ensured the hosts recorded a comfortable Group G victory in Eindhoven.
Now playing
Highlights: Netherlands 4-0 Montenegro
-
Highlights: Latvia 0-2 Norway
Catch the best of the action as Erling Haaland's first-half penalty helped the visitors to all three points in this Group G clash in Riga.
Now playing
Highlights: Latvia 0-2 Norway
-
Highlights: Cyprus 0-2 Russia
See how Aleksandr Erokhin's fine early effort in Nicosia helped the visitors to another Group H win.
Now playing
Highlights: Cyprus 0-2 Russia
-
Highlights: Sweden 2-1 Spain
See how Sweden stunned Spain in Solna.
Now playing
Highlights: Sweden 2-1 Spain
-
Highlights: Poland 4-1 Albania
Robert Lewandowski was among the goals as Poland gained a comfortable win.
Now playing
Highlights: Poland 4-1 Albania
-
Highlights: North Macedonia 0-0 Armenia
Watch the best of the action as the points were shared in Group J.
Now playing
Highlights: North Macedonia 0-0 Armenia
-
Highlights: Lithuania 1-4 Northern Ireland
Watch the best of the action from Vilnius where Northern Ireland gained an impressive success.
Now playing
Highlights: Lithuania 1-4 Northern Ireland
-
Highlights: Liechtenstein 0-2 Germany
Watch the best of the action as Hansi Flick picked up three points in his first game in charge of Germany.
Now playing
Highlights: Liechtenstein 0-2 Germany
-
Highlights: Italy 1-1 Bulgaria
See how the European champions were held by Bulgaria, despite Federico Chiesa's superb individual goal.
Now playing
Highlights: Italy 1-1 Bulgaria
-
Highlights: Iceland 0-2 Romania
See how Romania gained three big points in Reykjavik.
Now playing
Highlights: Iceland 0-2 Romania