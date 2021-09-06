UEFA.com works better on other browsers
    See the best of the action as Sandi Lovrić's spot-kick gave the hosts all three points in this Group H clash in Ljubljana.
      - 01:56

      Highlights: Slovenia 1-0 Malta

    • Catch the best of the action as Marcelo Brozović's late volley clinched all three points for the visitors in Bratislava.

      - 01:59

      Highlights: Slovakia 0-1 Croatia

    • Watch how Joel Pohjanpalo's superb header set Finland on their way to securing a first Group C victory.

      - 01:56

      Highlights: Finland 1-0 Kazakhstan

    • Watch how the reigning World champions battled back to claim a point in Kyiv after Mykola Shaparenko's fine opener.

      - 01:59

      Highlights: Ukraine 1-1 France

    • Catch the best of the action as Turkey kept up their unbeaten Group G campaign as they eased to victory in Gibraltar.

      - 01:59

      Highlights: Gibraltar 0-3 Turkey

    • Watch how Aleksandar Mitrović's first-half double ensured Serbia continued their unbeaten start in Group A.

      - 01:58

      Highlights: Serbia 4-1 Luxembourg

    • See how Lyndon Dykes' close-range strike meant Scotland recorded maximum points in this Group F clash.

      - 01:59

      Highlights: Scotland 1-0 Moldova

    • See how Israel maintained their winning run in Group F after an entertaining clash in Haifa.

      - 02:04

      Highlights: Israel 5-2 Austria

    • Watch how the home side battled back to earn their first Group A point after Emin Makhmudov's spectacular opener.

      - 01:58

      Highlights: Republic of Ireland 1-1 Azerbaijan

    • Watch how Denmark maintained their perfect start in Group F thanks to Jonas Wind's late winner in Torshavn.

      - 02:01

      Highlights: Faroe Islands 0-1 Denmark

    • Watch how Memphis Depay's double ensured the hosts recorded a comfortable Group G victory in Eindhoven.

      - 02:01

      Highlights: Netherlands 4-0 Montenegro

    • Catch the best of the action as Erling Haaland's first-half penalty helped the visitors to all three points in this Group G clash in Riga.

      - 01:56

      Highlights: Latvia 0-2 Norway

    • See how Aleksandr Erokhin's fine early effort in Nicosia helped the visitors to another Group H win.

      - 01:56

      Highlights: Cyprus 0-2 Russia

    • See how Sweden stunned Spain in Solna.

      - 01:56

      Highlights: Sweden 2-1 Spain

    • Robert Lewandowski was among the goals as Poland gained a comfortable win.

      - 01:58

      Highlights: Poland 4-1 Albania

    • Watch the best of the action as the points were shared in Group J.

      - 01:56

      Highlights: North Macedonia 0-0 Armenia

    • Watch the best of the action from Vilnius where Northern Ireland gained an impressive success.

      - 02:07

      Highlights: Lithuania 1-4 Northern Ireland

    • Watch the best of the action as Hansi Flick picked up three points in his first game in charge of Germany.

      - 01:58

      Highlights: Liechtenstein 0-2 Germany

    • See how the European champions were held by Bulgaria, despite Federico Chiesa's superb individual goal.

      - 01:59

      Highlights: Italy 1-1 Bulgaria

    • See how Romania gained three big points in Reykjavik.

      - 01:59

      Highlights: Iceland 0-2 Romania

