Futsal Finalissima 2026: Spain and Brazil through to final after shoot-outs

Spain and Brazil are through to Sunday's Futsal Finalissima 2026 final at Arena Niterói in Rio de Janeiro state after winning their semis on penalties.

Portugal defeated Spain on spot kicks to win the inaugural 2022 edition and looked on course for another final as they came from behind to lead 2-1 with just over seven minutes left. However, 55 seconds from the end, Sergio González levelled for the UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 winners and Jesús Herrero emerged as Spain's hero in a shoot-out that went to nine kicks each.

Brazil then overcame Argentina by the same method against opponents they beat in the finals of both the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup and 2026 CONMEBOL Copa América de Futsal. Between them the two finalists have won eight of the ten World Cups and have met in four deciders; overall six-time champions Brazil prevailed in the 1996, 2008 and 2012 meetings while in 2000 Spain claimed the first of their two global titles to dethrone Sunday's opponents.

Portugal's squad included six of their Futsal Finalissima 2022 winners and they had the better of the early chances, not least when Rúben Góis hit a post. Spain responded and forced André Correia into a number of saves, especially late in the first half after Rúben Góis was sent off, though Portugal survived the two minutes with a player fewer.

Just 16 seconds after the interval, José Raya embarked on a run and squeezed in a shot via a deflection to give Spain the lead. That was wiped out six minutes later, though, with Rúben Teixeira meeting a deep Pany Varela corner with a perfect half-volley to level.

Portugal then went ahead in the 33rd minute as Pany Varela sent a pass down the left to Hugo Neves, who skipped beyond his marker and sent in an angled effort. The drama was far from over, however, and Spain ultimately levelled inside the final minute, a quick passing move ending with Santa Cruz back-heeling into the path of Mario Rivillos, who crossed for Sergio González to turn in at the far post.

That meant penalties, and after Jesús Herrero had denied Pany Varela, André Correia stopped from Adrián Rivera to force sudden death. With the teams still level after eight attempts, Ricardo Mayor converted for Spain before Jesús Herrero, making a triumphant return after a spell away from the squad, denied Lúcio Jr to end Portugal's reign as holders.

Jesús Velasco, Spain coach: "I have a very good feeling. We played a good match overall, with some moments where we weren't at our best, but we were up against great opponents. Portugal showed that they are very competitive and have some very strong qualities.

"We competed very well, created chances, but lacked the finishing touch. We went into penalties feeling like we could have won earlier."

André Coelho, Portugal captain: "A tough defeat. We were better for the first 40 minutes; we weren't clinical. Spain played well. The first goal was lucky; the 5vs4 formation worked in their favour. We remain proud of our journey. We'll be there on Sunday to win the game."

Futsal Finalissima 2026 semi-final highlights: Spain 2-2 Portugal (8-7 pens)

The South American champions will take on the Futsal EURO holders on Sunday after also coming through on penalties. There were chances at both ends before Pito gave the FIFA Futsal World Cup holders a 33rd-minute lead after intercepting an Argentina pass, advancing and shooting in.

Brazil came close to quickly doubling their lead but instead less then two minutes after conceding, Argentina levelled through Lucas Tripodi's long-range effort. So it went to a shoot-out and after the first nine kicks were successful, Tripodi hit the post and the hosts could celebrate making the final.