Futsal Finalissima 2026: Spain through to final after shoot-out epic against Portugal

Spain are through to Sunday's Futsal Finalissima 2026 final at Arena Niterói in Rio de Janeiro state after edging out holders Portugal on penalties.

Portugal defeated Spain on spot kicks to win the inaugural 2022 edition and looked on course for another final as they came from behind to lead 2-1 with just over seven minutes left. However, 55 seconds from the end, Sergio González levelled for the UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 winners and Jesús Herrero emerged as Spain's hero in a shoot-out that went to nine kicks each.

Sunday's schedule

Third-place play-off : 14:30 local time, 18:30 CET

Final: 17:30 local time, 21:30 CET

Portugal's squad included six of their Futsal Finalissima 2022 winners and they had the better of the early chances, not least when Rúben Góis hit a post. Spain responded and forced André Correia into a number of saves, especially late in the first half after Rúben Góis was sent off, though Portugal survived the two minutes with a player fewer.

Just 16 seconds after the interval, José Raya embarked on a run and squeezed in a shot via a deflection to give Spain the lead. That was wiped out six minutes later, though, with Rúben Teixeira meeting a deep Pany Varela corner with a perfect half-volley to level.

Portugal then went ahead in the 33rd minute as Pany Varela sent a pass down the left to Hugo Neves, who skipped beyond his marker and sent in an angled effort. The drama was far from over, however, and Spain ultimately levelled inside the final minute, a quick passing move ending with Santa Cruz back-heeling into the path of Mario Rivillos, who crossed for Sergio González to turn in at the far post.

That meant penalties, and after Jesús Herrero had denied Pany Varela, André Correia stopped from Adrián Rivera to force sudden death. With the teams still level after eight attempts, Ricardo Mayor converted for Spain before Jesús Herrero denied Lúcio Jr to end Portugal's reign as holders.