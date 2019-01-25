Greece, Cyprus through from preliminary round
Friday 25 January 2019
Greece and Cyprus are through from the preliminary round to complete the main round groups for March.
Qualifying for the first UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO began with January's preliminary round filling the last two spots in March's main round.
- Preliminary round results
- Greece pip Andorra 4-3 in preliminary round Group A decider
- Cyprus win all three games to progress from Group B
- Pair join 26 teams given bye to March's main round
- Seven teams will advance from main round to join hosts Latvia in finals
- Final tournament at Arena Riga from 8 to 14 September
Preliminary round final standings (22–25 January)
Group A
Winners: Greece
Group B
Winners: Cyprus
- Two group winners progress to main round
Main round groups (26–31 March)
Group 1: Kazakhstan, Poland, France, Finland (hosts)
Group 2: Azerbaijan, Slovenia (hosts), Netherlands, Cyprus
Group 3: Portugal, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts), Moldova
Group 4: Ukraine, Romania, Belgium, FYR Macedonia (hosts)
Group 5: Spain, Hungary, Georgia (hosts), Turkey
Group 6: Russia (hosts), Czech Republic, Belarus, Greece
Group 7: Italy, Croatia (hosts), Slovakia, England
- Seven group winners join hosts Latvia in the finals from 8 to 14 September 2019 at Arena Riga.
Finals (8–14 September)
- In the finals, two groups of four will be formed, with the top two in each proceeding to the semi-finals.