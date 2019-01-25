Greece, Cyprus through from preliminary round

Friday 25 January 2019

Greece and Cyprus are through from the preliminary round to complete the main round groups for March.

Aciton from Lithuania's game with Greece
Aciton from Lithuania's game with Greece ©Futsal.lt

Qualifying for the first UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO began with January's preliminary round filling the last two spots in March's main round.

  • Preliminary round results
  • Greece pip Andorra 4-3 in preliminary round Group A decider
  • Cyprus win all three games to progress from Group B
  • Pair join 26 teams given bye to March's main round
  • Seven teams will advance from main round to join hosts Latvia in finals
  • Final tournament at Arena Riga from 8 to 14 September

Preliminary round final standings (22–25 January)

Group A
Winners: Greece

Group B
Winners: Cyprus

  • Two group winners progress to main round

Main round groups (26–31 March)

Group 1: Kazakhstan, Poland, France, Finland (hosts)

Group 2: Azerbaijan, Slovenia (hosts), Netherlands, Cyprus

Group 3: Portugal, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts), Moldova

Group 4: Ukraine, Romania, Belgium, FYR Macedonia (hosts)

Group 5: Spain, Hungary, Georgia (hosts), Turkey

Group 6: Russia (hosts), Czech Republic, Belarus, Greece

Group 7: Italy, Croatia (hosts), Slovakia, England

  • Seven group winners join hosts Latvia in the finals from 8 to 14 September 2019 at Arena Riga.

Finals (8–14 September)

  • In the finals, two groups of four will be formed, with the top two in each proceeding to the semi-finals.
Latvia to host first U19 Futsal EURO
27/09/2018

Latvia will host the first U19 Futsal EURO from 8 to 14 September 2019 at the Arena Riga.
