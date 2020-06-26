U19 Futsal EURO 2021: match dates

The second edition of the UEFA U19 Futsal EURO will be launched with the qualifying draw on 23 October 2020, all leading to the eight-team final tournament just over a year later.

Spain won the inaugural tournament in September 2019 in Riga. Latvia's successors as hosts will be confirmed by the UEFA Executive Committee on 24 September 2020, with the other seven finalists decided by 28 March 2021 after the second of two scheduled rounds of qualifying. The final tournament will follow the same format as 2019, with two groups of four leading to knockout semi-finals.

Competition calendar

Qualifying draw: 23 October 2020

Preliminary round (if required): 12–17 January 2021

Main round: 23–28 March 2021

Final Tournament: 31 October–7 November 2021