Spain to host 2022 U19 Futsal EURO in Jaén
Monday 19 April 2021
Spain will host the second U19 Futsal EURO at Olivo Arena, Jaén in September 2022.
Spain will host the second UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship final tournament in September 2022 following a decision by the UEFA Executive Committee in Montreux, Switzerland.
The proposed venue for the eight-team event is the 6,500-capacity Olivo Arena in Jaén. The newly-built facility in the Andalusian city is to be home to Jaén FS, two-time Spanish Futsal Cup winners, as well as staging other sports and events.
Spain won the first edition of the competition, held by Latvia in Riga in September 2019. The second edition was originally due to take place in 2021 but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Competition calendar
Qualifying draw: 7 July 2021, Nyon
Preliminary round: 2–7 November 2021
Main round: 15–20 March 2022
Finals draw: tbc
Final tournament: Olivo Arena, Jaén (provisional dates): 3–10 September 2022