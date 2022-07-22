UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO schedule: All the matches

The schedule has been set for the UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship finals at Olivo Arena in Jaén, with hosts Spain beginning their title defence against Romania on Sunday 4 September.

Meet the finalists

That will be the last game on a day when all eight teams begin their campaign. The action starts with 2019 runners-up Croatia opening Group A against Ukraine. Next up, both beaten 2019 semi-finalists Poland and Portugal face off to begin Group B, followed by a game between two teams that did not make the first tournament in Riga, France and Italy. Spain's first Group A opponents Romania are the other finals debutants.

The group fixtures continue the following day, with the games including a 2019 final rematch between Spain and Croatia, before the group stage concludes on Wednesday 7 September, The top two in each group will progress to the semi-finals on Thursday 8 September, with the decider to be held on Saturday 10 September.

Finals groups Group A: Spain (hosts/holders), Ukraine, Croatia, Romania

Group B: Poland, France, Italy, Portugal

Group stage



2019 highlights: Poland 1-3 Portugal

Sunday 4 September

Group A: Ukraine vs Croatia (13:30)

Group B: Poland vs Portugal (16:00)

Group B: France vs Italy (18:30)

Group A: Spain vs Romania (21:00)

Monday 5 September

Group B: Italy vs Poland (13:30)

Group A: Romania vs Ukraine (16:00)

Group B: Portugal vs France (18:30)

Group A: Croatia vs Spain (21:00)

Wednesday 7 September

Group A: Croatia vs Romania (13:30)

Group B: Poland vs France (16:00)

Group B: Italy vs Portugal (18:30)

Group A: Spain vs Ukraine (21:00)

Knockout phase

2019 final highlights: Croatia 1-6 Spain

Thursday 8 September

Semi-finals (Order of games tbc)

SF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B (18:00 or 21:00)

SF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A (18:00 or 21:00)



Saturday 10 September

Final

Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (19:00)

All times CET