UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO 2022 final preview: Spain vs Portugal

UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship hosts Spain will defend their title against Portugal in Saturday's final at Olivo Arena in Jaén﻿.

The lowdown

Spain clinched the inaugural title at Riga 2019 with five perfect wins (to match their three in qualifying), and began in similar style here with two tournament-record victories, 9-0 against Romania﻿ and 11-1 versus 2019 runners-up Croatia﻿.

However, the next two matches proved sterner tests, Spain drawing 2-2 with Ukraine to top Group A on goal difference, then needing extra time before seeing off Poland 5-2 in a rematch of their 2019 semi-final.

Semi-final highlights: Spain 5-2 Poland (aet)

Portugal are the team with a perfect campaign this time around. The 27-goal qualifying top scorers, they saw off Poland 4-2, France 2-1 and Italy 6-1 before a 4-1 semi-final defeat of Ukraine.

These are more than familiar opponents, the duo having met six times since May last year. That month, each claimed a win apiece in friendlies in Portugal, before Spain hosted their neighbours twice in December, a 1-1 draw followed by a 2-1 away victory. Then this March, Spain won 4-1 in Portugal the day before another 1-1 result.

Meet the teams

Views from the camps

Albert Canillas, Spain coach: "“It’s going to be a very tight final, between two strong teams which know each other very well, and which will be decided by fine margins. Both teams are on form, confidence is high and so whoever keeps their concentration the best and is most clinical in front of goal will win."

José Luís Mendes, Portugal coach: "I think our game against Ukraine was excellent but you can say the same about the game Spain had against Poland as the best player in the game was the Poland goalkeeper. Our main focus is to develop these young player’s skills. This is our main goal, that they get to the Portugal senior team.. Of course we want to win but our main goal is getting them to the top level."

The winners' medals UEFA via Sportsfile

Adrián Rivera, Spain captain: "To be captaining Spain in the final of a EURO is a dream come true. We’ll try to treat this like a normal game, but of course there’s going to be nerves and we know just how much it means. We’re well-prepared physically, we’re in a good place mentally and we can’t wait to get started."

Diogo Furtado, Portugal captain: "This will be a competitive and hard game. We are used to playing against each other, we have played six times in the last year and we have two wins, two draws and two losses so that speaks for itself in terms of how close it is. We are prepared and may the best team win – but it’s better if it is Portugal!"

Simão, Portugal player: "I think after every game we have got better and better, and we will be at our peak in the final. We will face the game like it is the game of our lives and we will play to win."

Semi-final highlights: Portugal 4-1 Ukraine

Key stats

Spain's Nicolás is the finals top scorer with five goals, equalling the tally of compatriots Adrián Rodríguez and Antonio Pérez in 2019. Nicolás is the only Spain player from the 2019 squad involved again.

Spain have scored 27 goals in these finals, already three more than their tally in Riga.

Portugal have struck 43 goals overall in the campaign (including qualifying, which Spain were excused), higher than any 2019 total.

This is a familiar final from senior level. Spain beat Portugal 4-2 to win the senior men's Futsal EURO in 2010, but Portugal avenged that defeat 3-2 after extra time in the 2018 decider. They also knocked Spain out in the Amsterdam semis earlier this year on their way to retaining the title, which they added to the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup crown, having ousted their neighbours along the way. Meanwhile, Spain have defeated hosts Portugal in both senior Women's Futsal EURO finals, in 2019 and 2022.

There have been 91 goals overall in these finals; already 13 more than in 2019 even before the showpiece.