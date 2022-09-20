Croatia to host 2023 U19 Futsal EURO in Poreč

Croatia will host the third UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship final tournament from in September 2023 following a decision by the UEFA Executive Committee.

The proposed venue for the eight-team event is Žatica Arena in Poreč. Built for the 2009 World Men's Handball Championship (for which it is again set to stage matches in 2025), since 2019 Žatica Arena has also been the stage for the regular Futsal Week events, including tournaments for men's Under-19 national teams.

Hosts Croatia will be joined in the finals by the seven main round winners, decided in March. Spain won the first two editions, in Riga in 2019 and as hosts in Jaén earlier this month. Originally due to take place in 2021 but postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament is now returning to its regular pattern of biennial tournaments in odd-numbered years.

Competition calendar

Qualifying draw: 3 November 2022

Preliminary round: 17–22 January 2023

Main round: 21–26 March 2023

Final tournament: 3–10 September 2023 (provisional)