U19 Futsal EURO 2023 entries

A record 36 teams have entered the 2023 UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship with 35 set to compete to join hosts Croatia in next September's finals at Žatica Arena in Poreč.

Among the contenders are two debutants in Germany and Malta, while England, Kosovo and Lithuania return after taking part in the inaugural 2019 edition. Spain will aim to continue their domination after winning the first two editions in 2019 and 2022.

The preliminary round will run from 17 to 22 January and the main round between 21 and 26 March, deciding Croatia's seven rivals for the finals. The qualifying draw will be on 3 November, with the procedure and number of teams beginning in the preliminary round to be confirmed.

U19 Futsal EURO 2023 entrants

Bye to finals

Croatia (hosts)

Entering qualifying

Spain (holders) coefficient 13.667

Portugal 11.000

Poland 9.000

Ukraine 8.167

France 5.167

Italy 5.000

Belgium 4.667

Romania 4.467

Netherlands 4.333

Bosnia and Herzegovina 4.333

Türkiye 4.333

Slovenia 4.333

Slovakia 4.333

Latvia 4.000

Finland 4.000

Czechia 4.000

Serbia 3.667

Greece 3.083

Belarus 3.000

Hungary 2.667

Moldova 2.667

Andorra 2.500

Kazakhstan 2.000

Georgia 2.000

Azerbaijan 2.000

Montenegro 1.967

England 1.667

North Macedonia 1.500

San Marino 0.333

Kosovo 0.333

Lithuania 0.333

Estonia 0.000

Gibraltar 0.000

Germany 0.000

Malta 0.000

Spain won the first two editions in 2019 (Riga) and 2022 (as hosts in Jaén).

Croatia were runners-up in 2019 while Portugal made the 2022 final having lost in the 2019 semis.

Poland have played in the semi-finals in both editions while Ukraine got to the last four in 2022 (having gone out in the 2019 group stage, a round where Croatia fell last time).

Other teams aiming for a finals return are France (2022), Italy (2022), Latvia (2019 hosts), Netherlands (2019) and Romania (2022).

Germany and Malta are making their debut, while England, Kosovo and Lithuania return after taking part in qualifying for the inaugural 2019 edition

Russia are suspended.

Competition calendar

Qualifying draw: 3 November 2022

Preliminary round: 17–22 January 2023

Main round: 21–26 March 2023

Final tournament: 3–10 September 2023 (provisional)