UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Under-19 Futsal EURO 2023 main round: Italy, Finland, France, Portugal, Spain, Slovenia, Ukraine qualify for Croatia

Sunday, March 26, 2023

Italy, Finland, France, Portugal, Slovenia, holders Spain and Ukraine have so far joined hosts Croatia in September's finals.

Italy celebrate qualifying
Italy celebrate qualifying FIGC

Finland, France, Italy, Portugal, Slovenia, holders Spain and Ukraine topped their UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship main round groups to join hosts Croatia in the finals.

Qualified for finals

Croatia (hosts), Finland, France, Italy, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain (holders), Ukraine

In all, 36 teams entered the third edition, with 35 competing to join Croatia in the finals at Žatika Arena in Poreč, scheduled from 3–10 September. Spain won the first two editions in 2019, beating Croatia in the final, and 2022, with the competition now returning to its regular schedule after the second edition was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spain were among the 25 nations who entered directly in the main round, joined by January's preliminary round winners England, Kosovo and Montenegro. The teams topping each of the seven main round mini-tournaments have progressed to the finals alongside Croatia.

Main round results

Main round groups

Group 1 Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
SVN Slovenia
Playing now
3 2 1 0 17 1 16 7
POL Poland
Playing now
3 2 1 0 12 4 8 7
KAZ Kazakhstan
Playing now
3 1 0 2 7 10 -3 3
MDA Moldova
Playing now
3 0 0 3 3 24 -21 0

Slovenia beat hosts Moldova 11-0 and Kazakhstan 5-0 either side of a 1-1 draw with Poland to finish top on goal difference and qualify for the first time. Poland had reached the semi-finals in both previous editions.

Group 2 Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
UKR Ukraine
Playing now
3 3 0 0 23 6 17 9
SRB Serbia
Playing now
3 2 0 1 11 6 5 6
ROU Romania
Playing now
3 1 0 2 11 15 -4 3
MNE Montenegro
Playing now
3 0 0 3 4 22 -18 0

Ukraine beat hosts Serbia 4-2 on Saturday to keep up their record of qualifying for all three tournaments, reaching the 2022 semi-finals. Romania were also knocked out by Ukraine in the 2022 group stage and 2019 main round.

Ukraine won their three games
Ukraine won their three gamesFSS

Group 3 Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
POR Portugal
Playing now
3 3 0 0 25 4 21 9
BLR Belarus
Playing now
3 2 0 1 12 15 -3 6
KOS Kosovo
Playing now
3 1 0 2 14 15 -1 3
SVK Slovakia
Playing now
3 0 0 3 4 21 -17 0

Hosts Portugal, runners-up in 2002 and semi-finalists in 2019, followed their opening win against Belarus by defeating main round debutants Kosovo, enough to take them through even before the 9-0 win against Slovakia.

Group 4 Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
FIN Finland
Playing now
3 2 1 0 11 5 6 7
BEL Belgium
Playing now
3 2 0 1 6 3 3 6
LVA Latvia
Playing now
3 1 1 1 7 5 2 4
GEO Georgia
Playing now
3 0 0 3 4 15 -11 0

Finland drew their opener 3-3 with Latvia having led the group hosts 3-0 in the opening seven minutes. However, Finland then beat Belgium 1-0 and Georgia 7-2. Although Latvia also defeated Georgia, they lost the group's last match 2-0 to Belgium meaning Finland, who missed out in 2022 in a three-way head-to-head tie-break, will make their finals debut this year.

Group 5 Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
FRA France
Playing now
3 3 0 0 18 4 14 9
BIH Bosnia-Herzegovina
Playing now
3 2 0 1 10 7 3 6
GRE Greece
Playing now
3 1 0 2 13 14 -1 3
AZE Azerbaijan
Playing now
3 0 0 3 4 20 -16 0

France qualified for the second tournament running, winning the group decider 5-3 against hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Group 6 Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
ESP Spain
Playing now
3 2 1 0 12 2 10 7
HUN Hungary
Playing now
3 2 1 0 8 2 6 7
NED Netherlands
Playing now
3 1 0 2 7 9 -2 3
AND Andorra
Playing now
3 0 0 3 1 15 -14 0

Spain, who triumphed in both previous editions, needed a late equaliser to draw 1-1 with Hungary (the first time they had failed to win a U19 Futsal EURO qualifier) in their second game. Hungary's 5-0 win against Andorra (who Spain beat by the same score) gave them hope but the holders booked their place on goal difference by beating hosts Netherlands 6-1, among their scorers Adrián Tapias, who was part of their squad for Spain's 2022 home finals victory.

Group 7 Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
ITA Italy
Playing now
3 2 1 0 9 4 5 7
CZE Czechia
Playing now
3 2 0 1 8 8 0 6
TUR Türkiye
Playing now
3 1 0 2 10 10 0 3
ENG England
Playing now
3 0 1 2 7 12 -5 1

Hosts Italy, having beaten Czechia in their opener, were then denied victory when England levelled to make it 2-2 with four seconds left. Czechia pipped England 4-3 in their last game, meaning Italy now needed a win against Türkiye, which they achieved 4-2 in a tense finish.

 

England equalised in the final seconds against Italy, who still ended up topping Group 7
England equalised in the final seconds against Italy, who still ended up topping Group 7FIGC
© 1998-2023 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Sunday, March 26, 2023