UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO: Fixtures

A rematch of the 2022 final between Portugal and Spain are among the opening day highlights after the fixtures were set for the UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship finals at Žatika Arena, Poreč between 3 and 10 September.

The action on the opening day will begin with a meeting between the two first-time qualifiers, Finland and Slovenia, to start Group B. That is followed by 2022 semi-finalists Ukraine taking on a team who fell in the group stage, Italy.

Then Group A will kick off with holders Spain replaying last September's final against Portugal, which the hosts won 6-2 after extra time in Jaén to retain the title. Ending the day's action, hosts Croatia (who lost the first final to Spain in Riga in 2019) play France, both teams having also been eliminated in the 2022 group stage.

Both groups continue the next day, with Croatia concluding the action against Spain. Each section ends on 6 September, with the leading pair in each group progressing to the semi-finals two days later. The final is on 10 September.

U19 Futsal EURO groups Group A: Croatia (hosts), Portugal, Spain (holders), France Group B: Ukraine, Finland, Slovenia, Italy

Group stage



Sunday 3 September

Group B: Finland vs Slovenia (13:00)

Group B: Ukraine vs Italy (15:30)

Group A: Portugal vs Spain (18:00)

Group A: Croatia vs France (20:30)

2022 final highlights: Spain 6-2 Portugal (aet)

Monday 4 September

Group B: Slovenia vs Ukraine (13:00)

Group B: Italy vs Finland (15:30)

Group A: France vs Portugal (18:00)

Group A: Spain vs Croatia (20:30)

2019 final highlights: Croatia 1-6 Spain

Wednesday 6 September

Group B: Ukraine vs Finland (13:00)

Group B: Slovenia vs Italy (15:30)

Group A: Spain vs France (18:00)

Group A: Croatia vs Portugal (20:30)

2019 semi-final highlights: Portugal 2-2 Croatia (2-3 pens)

Knockout phase

Friday 8 September

Semi-finals

SF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B

SF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A



Order of semi-finals (at 17:30 and 20:30) to be decided after conclusion of group stage

Sunday 10 September

Final

Winners SF1 vs Winners SF 2 (20:30)