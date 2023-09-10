UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO results

Portugal beat Spain 6-2 in Sunday's UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship final at Žatika Arena, Poreč.

Watch highlights on UEFA.tv

In Group A, Portugal beat holders Spain 5-3 in their opener – a rematch of the 2022 final – and then overcame France 5-1 to ensure progress to a third straight semi. Hosts Croatia, who were denied in the final seconds against France in a 6-6 draw, then came back from three down to hold Spain 3-3. Spain's 5-2 victory over France on Wednesday was enough to take the defending champions through, as Croatia then lost 4-3 to Portugal.

Ukraine's 7-4 win against Finland ensured their progress, having lost 2-1 to Italy but beaten Slovenia 4-2. Italy also won 5-0 against Finland (who lost all three matches) but were beaten 4-2 by Slovenia, who go through in second behind Ukraine.

Portugal edged Slovenia 3-2 in the first semi-final on Friday, twice conceding equalisers before their late winner. It was also 3-2 as Spain defeated Ukraine to set up a rematch of the 2022 final with their neighbours (as well as their Matchday 1 meeting here).

In 2022, Spain won 6-2 (after extra time). This time Portugal won by that scoreline to end Spain's monopoly over the title in the third edition.

Knockout phase

Sunday 10 September

Final

Portugal 6-2 Spain

Highlights: Portugal 3-2 Slovenia

Friday 8 September

Semi-finals

Portugal 3-2 Slovenia

Ukraine 2-3 Spain

Group stage



Highlights: Ukraine 7-4 Finland

Wednesday 6 September

Group B: Ukraine 7-4 Finland

Group B: Slovenia 4-2 Italy

Group A: Spain 5-2 France

Group A: Croatia 3-4 Portugal

Highlights: Slovenia 4-2 Italy

Monday 4 September

Group B: Slovenia 2-4 Ukraine

Group B: Italy 5-0 Finland

Group A: France 1-5 Portugal

Group A: Spain 3-3 Croatia

Highlights: Croatia 6-6 France

Sunday 3 September

Group B: Finland 2-4 Slovenia

Group B: Ukraine 1-2 Italy

Group A: Portugal 5-3 Spain

Group A: Croatia 6-6 France