Under-19 Futsal EURO 2023 semi-final preview: Portugal-Slovenia, Ukraine-Spain

Portugal play Slovenia before Ukraine take on holders Spain in Friday's UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship semi-finals at Žatika Arena, Poreč. The final is on Sunday.

Knockout bracket Semi-finals: Friday

Portugal vs Slovenia (17:30)

Ukraine vs Spain (20:30) Final: Sunday

Portugal / Slovenia vs Ukraine / Spain (20:30) Kick-off times CET

Semi-finalists in 2019 and runners-up last year (the 2021 edition having been postponed to 2022), Portugal are aiming to take the last step this time. They have looked good so far, winning three out of three in their group, as they did in both previous tournaments. This time, though, that included an opening 5-3 defeat of Spain, winners of each past edition, and Portugal then saw off France 5-1. It was 4-3 against hosts Croatia, for which they rested three key players who had been a booking from a semi-final suspension.

Slovenia are making history by playing in their nation's first UEFA semi-final at any level, futsal or football. They have excelled on their U19 finals debut, 4-2 wins against Finland and Italy sandwiching a loss by the same score to Ukraine. Since Slovenia needed a two-goal win against Italy, who had only conceded once previously in the finals, Wednesday's result was some achievement, aided by a sizeable contingent of fans that have made the short trip to back Slovenia in every match so far.

Key fact: Portugal beat Slovenia 3-2 and 5-0 in two home friendlies in February.

José Luís Mendes, Portugal coach: "We know Slovenia well as we played them in two friendlies. They are very similar to Croatia. Our goal is to reach the final."

Pedro Marques, Portugal player: "Slovenia are a good team, that’s why they are in the semi-finals. We will give everything to get to the final, that's our main focus now."

Tomislav Horvat, Slovenia coach: "I know every team here is great. Portugal, no problem – we are in the semi-final, we are so excited."

Alen Ruis, Slovenia captain: “Anything is possible with these fans – it's only one match. Maybe [Portugal will] have a bad day and we score a lot of goals. Of course they're favourites but we will go into the match at 100% again to get another win.”

Spain won the first two editions relatively comfortably but their progress from the group stage this time was far from smooth, losing to Portugal then seeing a three-goal lead wiped out by Croatia. It took a comeback defeat of France to ensure they did not before the first Spanish futsal team to exit a tournament group stage since the very first FIFA Futsal World Cup in 1989. Adrián Tapias and Juanico remain from the victorious 2022 squad, who drew 2-2 with Ukraine in the final group game as hosts last September.

Ukraine recovered from an opening 2-1 loss to Italy by defeating Slovenia and Finland to narrowly top Group B and reach a second straight semi-final. Dmytro Diachenko, Dmytro Skybchyk and four-goal finals top scorer Maksym Malynovskyi all remain from last year's squad.

Key fact: These teams met in two friendlies in Spain late last month. Ukraine won the first 5-4, then Spain prevailed 5-2.

Ihor Moskvychov, Ukraine coach: "I'm very happy with my team's performance in the group stage. We played well in all three matches, and came to this tournament in good physical, psychological and tactical shape."

Albert Canillas, Spain coach: "I see my team with hunger and on a mission to achieve more."

