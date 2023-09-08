UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO 2023 semi-final round-up: Portugal and Spain set up final rematch

Portugal and holders Spain will meet in Sunday's UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship final after defeating Slovenia and Ukraine 3-2 respectively in Poreč.

Knockout games Friday 8 September

Semi-finals

Portugal 3-2 Slovenia

Ukraine 2-3 Spain Sunday 10 September

Final

Portugal vs Spain (20:30 CET)

Portugal captain Lúcio Rocha scored with just 71 seconds left to send his team into their second straight final.

Missing suspended Andraž Gregorič but backed as through the group stage but a large band of blue t-shirted fans, Slovenia found themselves under pressure early from the 2022 runners-up, who for the third final tournament running had secured maximum nine group points to get this far. Not only on their finals debut, but the first Slovenia team to reach the last four of any UEFA or FIFA tournament for futsal or football, they held out until the midway point of the opening half when Tomás Colaço embarked on a solo run from deep and smashed his shot past Luka Lovrec.

Lúcio Jr celebrates victory UEFA via Sportsfile

Slovenia responded immediately, Lovro Skrinjar turning in Vid Kos's corner. Lovrec diverted a Pedro Marques centre on to the post as Portugal resumed their push, but soon after half-time the Slovenia keeper was beaten again as Tiago Macedo put the ball in from the right and Anže Žlindra deflected it into his own goal under pressure from Pedro Santos.

With just over 12 minutes left, though, Slovenia equalised again, Luka Čop producing a low finish at the second attempt after an initial effort was blocked. They nearly led 3-2 but Guilherme Cintra gathered the ball just as Lovro Trdin's drive from wide seemed to be creeping over the line. Play was mostly at the other end, though, as Lovrec continued to perform heroics until Lúcio Jr's late intervention.

Key stat: Portugal have become the first nation to record 20 all-time wins in this competition.

José Luís Mendes, Portugal coach: "I think it was a fair result. Slovenia had a very strategic style of long balls every time. We had a very attacking game, a lot of shots on goal, it is a pity we couldn’t score earlier.

"Every time we scored a goal, Slovenia kept taking advantage of our mistakes. That was frustrating for us."

Rúben Carrilho, Portugal player: "This has given me a lot of happiness, I'm happy with my team and we're happy to be in the final.

"[On struggling to break down Slovenia] That's what futsal is about, sometimes it's easy and sometimes it's hard. We have to be prepared for that. We're a family out there, this was the only possible result.

"Everyone's objectives are based on getting to the final and ours isn't any different. That's our objective too, so I'm very excited about the final, it'll be my first European final and we are prepared."

Carrilho delight as Portugal advance

Tomislav Horvat, Slovenia coach: "Congratulations to Portugal, they deserved the win and to go to the final. My guys gave everything and I am satisfied. OK, with one minute to go … but we gave everything we had and I am very, very proud of this team.

"I know the players are crying, but the better team won and this is sport. We will go further, and we will survive."

Spain made a dream start and led 2-0 within a touch over two minutes. Adrián Tapias got the first as he intercepted a pass and drilled in a low shot. Then Tapias's fellow 2022 winner Juanico won the ball in the middle and sent through Roger Panadès to double the lead with a confident finish.

Ukraine, who fell in the 2022 semi-finals to Portugal, were on the defensive but late in the first half they pulled one back when Dmytro Rybitskyi turned in Maksym Malynovskyi's corner. Immediately afterwards Rubén Rodó hit the post from close range and Roger's follow-up was saved by Dmytro Diachenko.

Early in the second half, Ukraine were level when Andrii Yelishev sent Denys Snitsarenko clear in the Spain half to coolly finish. But almost instantly, Victor Ramos met a Javi Martínez corner to make it 3-2 to Spain. And that proved enough to ensure Spain will face Portugal just as in last year's final when they won 6-2 after extra time, though also a week on from their group meeting here when the holders were beaten 5-3.

Spain ceebrate reaching the final UEFA via Sportsfile

Key stat: Spain aim to keep up their monopoly of winning every edition after 2019 and 2022, just as they did at UEFA Women's Futsal EURO earlier this year.

Albert Canillas, Spain coach: "It is important for Spain to reach finals – now we must work to beat Portugal.

"The team is growing. We didn't have as much time as usual to work together due to COVID, so maybe they lack experience a bit, but they are improving, they know how to play and we are in the final.

"Spain and Portugal, we know each other very well, we are like brothers. We have played a lot of times, but the most important is the final."

Victor Ramos, Spain goalscorer: "I'm very proud of the whole team. We suffered out there and had some difficult moments too, as we have had in previous games as well. I'm very proud and very happy.

"It's difficult to describe the feeling [of scoring the winner], I'm elated with anything that I managed to do to help the team.

"We've learnt from [losing leads in other games], we're not used to it being like that. In Europe, that's what the games are like. I'm very proud of the team because we've continued to come back throughout the tournament and this is another step forward."

Ihor Moskvychov, Ukraine coach: "I congratulate Spain on reaching the final, it was a big honour to play them. We had a plan for this match of course but it was totally destroyed by the two fast goals by Spain. It was then difficult to get back on an even keel but I am happy that my team were able to come back with the two goals, but that doesn't help."