UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO 2023 final preview: Portugal vs Spain

In a rematch of the 2022 decider, Portugal play holders Spain in Sunday's UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship final in Poreč, Croatia.

At a glance When: Sunday 10 September, 20:30 CET

Where: Žatika Arena, Poreč, Croatia

What: 2023 UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship final

The lowdown

Spain won the inaugural edition in 2019 and retained the title as hosts in the delayed 2022 tournament, beating Portugal 6-2 after extra time. However, it is Portugal who have outshone Spain so far this season, beating them three times in four friendlies before a 5-3 triumph on Matchday 1 last Sunday, the holders' first-ever defeat in this tournament.

Portugal went on to gain maximum points in their group (just as in 2019 and 2022), and edged out Slovenia 3-2 in the semis to make a second straight final. After losing to Portugal, Spain were held 3-3 by hosts Croatia, but a win against France took them through and they also won 3-2 on Friday, against Ukraine.

That victory almost continued a pattern for Spain, as Ukraine wiped out a two-goal deficit. Spain also led 2-0 against Portugal and 3-0 late on versus Croatia, but on Friday they were able to restore their advantage. Another close game is likely between two nations who have dominated all the major international futsal events at world and European level in recent years, for senior men and women as well as youth.

2022 final highlights: Spain 6-2 Portugal (aet)

Meet the teams

Views from the camps

José Luís Mendes, Portugal coach: "It will be a very even game. In my opinion Spain and Portugal were the best teams here in the tournament.

"I expect a good game from us, we have to avoid some of the mistakes we have been making. I hope we can be better than Spain and take the trophy back to Portugal with us."

Albert Canillas, Spain coach: "It will be a hard-fought game. I hope we will see a good futsal match that everyone can enjoy, at the best level. We will enjoy the final.

"We know each other very well. We will try to do something new and surprise them because this is a final."

Lúcio Rocha, Portugal captain: "We are very happy. We are in the final after a lot of work by the team. We are here to compete and stay focused, we have a great spirit and we will do all we can to win the trophy.

"Spain are a very good team. We know each other very well. They are very strong in set pieces and it will be a very tough game. [Lifting the cup] is a long-held dream of mine, and I hope at the end of the game I will be holding the trophy."

Adrián Tapias, Spain captain: "We are nervous in a good way. We are living in the moment and looking forward to the final.

"We are a good team and used to important matches. Our experience can be useful for us to know what happens when you are trailing and when you are ahead."

Group stage highlights: Portugal 5-3 Spain

Key stats