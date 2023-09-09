UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO 2023 final preview: Portugal vs Spain
Saturday, September 9, 2023
Article summary
A year after Spain retained the title against Portugal, the pair face off in the final again.
Article top media content
Article body
In a rematch of the 2022 decider, Portugal play holders Spain in Sunday's UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship final in Poreč, Croatia.
At a glance
When: Sunday 10 September, 20:30 CET
Where: Žatika Arena, Poreč, Croatia
What: 2023 UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship final
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here
The lowdown
Spain won the inaugural edition in 2019 and retained the title as hosts in the delayed 2022 tournament, beating Portugal 6-2 after extra time. However, it is Portugal who have outshone Spain so far this season, beating them three times in four friendlies before a 5-3 triumph on Matchday 1 last Sunday, the holders' first-ever defeat in this tournament.
Portugal went on to gain maximum points in their group (just as in 2019 and 2022), and edged out Slovenia 3-2 in the semis to make a second straight final. After losing to Portugal, Spain were held 3-3 by hosts Croatia, but a win against France took them through and they also won 3-2 on Friday, against Ukraine.
That victory almost continued a pattern for Spain, as Ukraine wiped out a two-goal deficit. Spain also led 2-0 against Portugal and 3-0 late on versus Croatia, but on Friday they were able to restore their advantage. Another close game is likely between two nations who have dominated all the major international futsal events at world and European level in recent years, for senior men and women as well as youth.
Views from the camps
José Luís Mendes, Portugal coach: "It will be a very even game. In my opinion Spain and Portugal were the best teams here in the tournament.
"I expect a good game from us, we have to avoid some of the mistakes we have been making. I hope we can be better than Spain and take the trophy back to Portugal with us."
Albert Canillas, Spain coach: "It will be a hard-fought game. I hope we will see a good futsal match that everyone can enjoy, at the best level. We will enjoy the final.
"We know each other very well. We will try to do something new and surprise them because this is a final."
Lúcio Rocha, Portugal captain: "We are very happy. We are in the final after a lot of work by the team. We are here to compete and stay focused, we have a great spirit and we will do all we can to win the trophy.
"Spain are a very good team. We know each other very well. They are very strong in set pieces and it will be a very tough game. [Lifting the cup] is a long-held dream of mine, and I hope at the end of the game I will be holding the trophy."
Adrián Tapias, Spain captain: "We are nervous in a good way. We are living in the moment and looking forward to the final.
"We are a good team and used to important matches. Our experience can be useful for us to know what happens when you are trailing and when you are ahead."
Key stats
- Spain have won both previous finals, beating Croatia 6-1 at Riga 2019 and, as hosts, defeating Portugal 6-2 after extra time at Jaén 2022.
- Portugal have beaten Spain four times in five games this season; three friendlies plus their 5-3 defeat of the holders in their opening group match last Sunday.
- That was Spain's first-ever loss in a U19 Futsal EURO fixture, including qualifying. Portugal have never lost a game in this competition over 40 minutes, but did lose a 2019 semi-final to Croatia on penalties and the 2022 final to Spain after extra time.
- These teams have played each other 26 times at U19 level overall – it is 11-11 in wins (D4) and 63-63 in goals.
- Spain players Adrián Tapias and Juanico, who were also involved in their 2022 success, are hoping for second titles to equal Nicolás Marrón (a winner in 2019 and 2022). Canillas has been coach for all three editions.
- Juanico and Tapias lined up in last year's final against Ricardo Marques, Bruno Maior, Tiago Macedo, Pedro Santos and Tomás Colaço.
- Juanico has two goals in these finals to add to his four in 2022, giving him a new record overall tally of six.
- Portugal have scored 42 goals including qualifying, three shy of their record of 45 from 2022.