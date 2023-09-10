UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Lúcio Jr named Under-19 Futsal EURO 2023 Player of the Tournament

Sunday, September 10, 2023

Portugal captain Lúcio Jr has been named Player of the Tournament at the UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO 2023 finals in Croatia.

Lúcio Jr receives his award from Vadims Ļašenko, chairman of the UEFA Futsal and Beach Soccer Committee
The UEFA technical observer panel nominated the five-goal finals top scorer for the new award, explaining: "It was an inspirational captain's performance in the final with a special free-kick to restore hope for his team at 2-0 down and begin the comeback.

"He played more minutes than anyone in the title-winning victory and also scored the outstanding individual goal of the tournament in the dramatic match against Spain in the group stage."

Lúcio Jr's Under-19 Futsal EURO 2023 stats

Matches: 5
Goals: 5

