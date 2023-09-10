Lúcio Jr named Under-19 Futsal EURO 2023 Player of the Tournament

Portugal captain Lúcio Jr has been named 2023 UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship Player of the Tournament.

The UEFA technical observer panel nominated the five-goal finals top scorer for the new award, explaining: "It was an inspirational captain's performance in the final with a special free-kick to restore hope for his team at 2-0 down and begin the comeback.

"He played more minutes than anyone in the title-winning victory and also scored the outstanding individual goal of the tournament in the dramatic match against Spain in the group stage."