Under-19 Futsal EURO final report: Portugal 6-2 Spain

Portugal battled back from two goals down to win the UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship final in Poreč, Croatia, and end Spain's monopoly over the title in the third edition.

Match in brief: Portugal celebrate comeback

Portugal, who fell 2-0 down to Spain in their opening group encounter last Sunday before prevailing 5-3, seemed to be making the early running tonight. But, less than five minutes in, Pol Salas pounced on a loose pass and, although his initial shot was saved by Guilherme Cintra, the keeper was powerless to keep out the follow-up.

Shortly afterwards, Cintra stopped a Miguel Ángel Vicente strike, only for Javi Martínez to play the corner back to Salas, who lashed the ball in to double the lead. Duarte Correira then made a crucial block from Gonzalo Santa Cruz, but Portugal had one back before the midway point of the half thanks to a superb free-kick by captain Lúcio Jr.

Now Portugal were in the ascendancy, and Pau López did well to deny Andriy Dzyalochynskyy. However, just before half-time, Andriy did finally equalise, stretching to touch in Bruno Maier's drive.

Spain captain Adrián Tapias so nearly restored their lead early in the second period, hitting the post then slipping as he tried to turn the rebound into an empty net. Victor Ramos also came close, as did Pedro Santos at the other end.

Portugal edged ahead in the 27th minute from a corner move that ended with Salas turning Pedro Marques's centre into his own net. It looked certain to be 4-2 shortly after, but somehow Pau López turned over Andriy's effort from point-blank range.

The holders were pushing hard to retain their trophy yet were almost caught out when Cintra embarked on a solo run and only just missed the target. Instead, it was Tomás Colaço who doubled Portugal's cushion with a ten-metre penalty and, as Spain went all-out, Lúcio Jr rolled the ball into an empty net to confirm victory as well as his status as Player of the Tournament and finals top scorer.

Pedro Santos completed the scoring to ensure Portugal reversed the 6-2 scoreline by which Spain beat them in the 2022 final after extra time.

Portugal 6-2 Spain: Final as it happened

Reaction

To follow.

Line-ups

Portugal: Cintra (GK), Andriy, Bruno Maier, Lúcio Jr, Diogo Silva; Carrera (GK), Duarte, Ricardo Marques, Carrilho, Macedo, Pedro Santos, Tomás Colaço, Pedro Marques, Serra

Spain: Pau López (GK), Pol Cano, Roger, Tapias, Juanico; José Javier (GK), Salas, Miguel, Rubén Rodó, Ramos, Javi, Santa Cruz, Soler, Alejandro

Key stats