Lúcio Rocha ends as U19 Futsal EURO top scorer

Portugal captain Lúcio Rocha ended as UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship top scorer on five goals.

Ahead of the final, Ukraine's Maksym Malynovskyi and Dmytro Rybitskyi were joint leaders on four but Player of the Tournament Lúcio Rocha struck twice in Portugal's 6-2 win against Spain. to overtake them.

Lúcio Jr also got goals against Spain and France in the group stage as well as the semi-final winner versus Slovenia before scoring in the decider. In all he appeared in 11 U19 Futsal EURO games for Portugal (including 2022 and 2023 qualifying) and scored in nine of them, his career tally of 12 the all-time best.

On Matchday 1 against Italy, Malynovskyi became the first player to score in multiple U19 Futsal EURO final tournament, and the next day he got a hat-trick against Slovenia. Rybitskyi managed three on Matchday 3 versus Finland and then registered in the semi-final loss to Spain.

For the season as a whole, Blend Krasniqi of Kosovo was top scorer on ten, getting all his goals in qualifying including two against Portugal. Malynovskyi and Slovenia's Alen Ruis were two goals behind.

Top scorers (finals)

5Lúcio Rocha (Portugal)

4 Tomás Colaço (Portugal)

4 Maksym Malynovskyi (Ukraine)

4 Dmytro Rybitskyi (Ukraine)

3 Pol Cano (Spain)

3 Luka Čop (Slovenia)

3 Duje Dragičević (Croatia)

3 Gabriele Ficara (Italy)

3 Filip Josipović (Croatia)

3 Pedro Marques (Portugal)

3 Lovro Skrinjar (Slovenia)

3 Denys Snitsarenko (Ukraine)

Top scorers (including qualifying)



10 Blend Krasniqi (Kosovo)

8 Maksym Malynovskyi (Ukraine)

8 Alen Ruis (Slovenia)

7 Lúcio Rocha (Portugal)

6 Daniil Astafyeu (Belarus)

6 Mamady Kouyate (France)

6 Tiago Macedo (Portugal)

6 Nil Manchado (Andorra)

6 Pedro Marques (Portugal)

6 Gonzalo Santo Cruz (Spain)

6 Pedro Santos (Portugal)

6 Diogo Silva (Portugal)

6 Lovro Skrinjar (Slovenia)

Roll of honour

Finals top scorers

2023: Lúcio Rocha (Portugal) 5

2022: Nicolás Marrón (Spain), Pablo Ordoñez (Spain) 5

2019: Adrián Rodríguez (Spain), Antonio Pérez (Spain) 5

The 2021 final tournament was postponed to 2022 due to COVID.

Tournament top scorers including qualifiers

2023: Blend Krasniqi (Kosovo) 10

2022: Kacper Sendlewski (Poland) 8

2019: Danil Karpyuk (Russia), Fran Vukelić (Croatia) 8



Players with the most U19 Futsal EURO finals goals

6T﻿omás Colaço (Portugal)

6 Juanito Moreno (Spain)

5 Filip Josipović (Croatia)

5 Maksym Malynovskyi (Ukraine)

5 Nicolás Marrón (Spain)

5 Pablo Ordoñez (Spain)

5 Antonio Pérez (Spain)

5 Lúcio Rocha (Portugal)

5 Adrián Rodríguez (Spain)

Players with the most U19 Futsal EURO goals (including qualifying)

12 Lúcio Rocha (Portugal)

11 Maksym Malynovskyi (Ukraine)

10 Blend Krasniqi (Kosovo)

9 Tiago Macedo (Portugal)

9 Alen Ruis (Slovenia)