2027 Under-19 Futsal EURO to be staged in Astana, Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan will host the 2027 UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship final tournament in Astana following a decision by the UEFA Executive Committee.

The venue for the eight-team event is Jekpe-Jek Hall in the Kazakhstan capital. Opened in July 2019, Jekpe-Jek Hall has hosted several competitive Kazakstan futsal fixtures along with other sports and, as the English translation of the complex’s name (Martial Arts Palace) suggests, has also staged major events in the likes of wrestling and judo. A statue of Greco-Roman wrestling Olympic champion Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov stands outside.

The Kazakhstan Football Federation (KFF) will be hosting their first UEFA national-team final tournament, though the 2011, 2017 and 2019 UEFA Futsal Champions League finals were all staged by Kairat Almaty in their home city.

Provisionally scheduled for 26 September to 3 October 2027, hosts Kazakhstan will be joined in the finals by seven teams to emerge from qualifying to be played earlier in that year.

The fourth UEFA Futsal U19 EURO final tournament will be played from 28 September to 5 October 2025 in Chișinău, Moldova. Spain won the first two editions, in Riga in 2019 and as hosts in Jaén in 2022 (postponed for a year due to COVID-19), before Portugal claimed the 2023 title in Poreč, Croatia.