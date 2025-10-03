2025 Under-19 Futsal EURO record-breaking top scorer: Rodrigo Monteiro

Portugal's Rodrigo Monteiro has set a new record for goals at a UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO final tournament.

In all three previous editions, the top scorer ended on five. But Monteiro sailed past that as, after scoring on Matchday 1 against Italy, he struck hat-tricks in the holders' defeats of Ukraine and Moldova. Although not on target in the 3-0 semi-final defeat of Slovenia, he still sits two clear of his nearest rival, Sunday opponent Pablo Guti of Spain, who has scored on all four matchdays for a tally of five.

Monteiro told the FPF website: "I never imagined I would have seven goals now. I like scoring and I came here with that goal... I hope that on Sunday we can win the 'trophy', which is the most important thing. I am nothing without the team. Only together can we achieve victories."

Having also scored in qualifying, Monteiro is two goals away from equalling the record of ten in an entire edition, set in 2023 by Kosovo's Blend Krasniqi. While Monteiro's seven career finals goals is already unmatched, he is four behind compatriot Lúcio Rocha, top scorer in the 2023 finals, for goals including qualifying.

Rodrigo Monteiro hat-trick vs Ukraine

Top scorers (finals)

7 Rodrigo Monteiro﻿ (Portugal)

5 Pablo Guti (Spain)

4 Daniel Martínez Ruano (Spain)

3 Vojtěch Bíško (Czechia)

3 Mihael Čop (Slovenia)

3 Afonso Mourinha (Portugal)

3 Nacho Oliveras (Spain)

3 Nazar Pershyn (Ukraine)



U19 Futsal EURO stats

Top scorers (including qualifying)



8 Pablo Guti (Spain)

8 Rodrigo Monteiro﻿ (Portugal)

7 Franz Born (Germany)



6 Adalat Alakbarov (Azerbaijan)

6 Mihael Čop (Slovenia)

6 Tristan De Cock (Belgium)

6 Samuel Melissopoulos (Germany)

6 Enzo Moratelli (Italy)

6 Afonso Mourinha (Portugal)

6 Nacho Oliveras (Spain)

6 Nazar Pershyn (Ukraine)

6 Urban Sevenšek (Slovenia)

Rodrigo Monteiro puts three past Moldova

Finals top scorers

2023: Lúcio Rocha (Portugal) 5

2022: Nicolás Marrón (Spain), Pablo Ordoñez (Spain) 5

2019: Adrián Rodríguez (Spain), Antonio Pérez (Spain) 5

Season top scorers

2023: Blend Krasniqi (Kosovo) 10

2022: Kacper Sendlewski (Poland) 8

2019: Danil Karpyuk (Russia), Fran Vukelić (Croatia) 8

All-time top scorers (finals)

7 Rodrigo Monteiro﻿ (Portugal)

6 T﻿omás Colaço (Portugal)

6 Juanito Moreno (Spain)

5 Pablo Guti (Spain)

5 Filip Josipović (Croatia)

5 Maksym Malynovskyi (Ukraine)

5 Nicolás Marrón (Spain)

5 Pablo Ordoñez (Spain)

5 Antonio Pérez (Spain)

5 Lúcio Rocha (Portugal)

5 Adrián Rodríguez (Spain)

All-time top scorers (including qualifying)

12 Lúcio Rocha (Portugal)

11 Maksym Malynovskyi (Ukraine)

10 Blend Krasniqi (Kosovo)

9 Tiago Macedo (Portugal)

9 Alen Ruis (Slovenia)