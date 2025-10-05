Rodrigo Monteiro named 2025 Under-19 Futsal EURO Player of the Tournament

Rodrigo Monteiro has been named the 2025 UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship Player of the Tournament.

The Portugal pivot scored a record seven goals in the finals, including two hat-tricks, and set up two in the decider as his team came from behind to beat Spain 3-2 after extra time.

The UEFA Technical Observer Group explained: "Rodrigo Monteiro broke the goalscoring record for the finals. But he is not only about the goals. He was the best principally for how he plays. He can receive in difficult positions in all areas.

"He can connect with team-mates or he can turn both ways and go alone. He has the skills and attitude to dominate in all situations, including with his defensive duties. He's a truly complete player."

Rodrigo Monteiro said: "It means a lot, but the guys that I play with are fantastic. They put in balls and then I just do my job. For me, the important thing is this [EURO] trophy rather than the [individual award]. It's insane to win this trophy [for Player of the Tournament], but even more to win [the EURO] trophy."