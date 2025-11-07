Read the 2025 UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO Technical Report

Read the report here.

The report outlines how Portugal secured their second successive title with a 3-2 extra-time win against Spain, the third consecutive final between the two nations. Portugal remain the only team yet to lose over 40 minutes in any edition, with previous defeats limited to penalties in 2019 and extra time in 2022.

Portugal's three goals in the final were all one-touch finishes, consistent with the total of 54 one-touch goals from the 90 scored across the tournament. Second halves continued to produce the highest volume of goals, with 52 in total. "Teams were more open in the second half. To get a result and reach their objective, they went for it," said Massimiliano Bellarte.

The Technical Observer Group, led by Bellarte and José Venancio López, highlighted several performance trends. Teams employed more structured screening actions, including pick-and-roll movements, to create small advantages against player-to-player marking. Defensive structures continued to shape attacking behaviours. The report also recorded a continued shift towards simple, repeatable set-play routines despite a lower overall share of set-play goals. Venancio highlighted the evolving profile of the modern goalkeeper, stating that they must contribute with the ball as well as defend the goal, and highlighted the widespread use of direct throws into the opposition half to break pressure.

The repeat Spain–Portugal final was linked to long-term development structures in both countries. Venancio noted that many players had progressed together across multiple youth levels under stable coaching. Slovenia and Ukraine's runs to the semi-finals were linked to long-term stability, which Bellarte described as "a reward for consistency of planning, purpose and activities".

Pivot Rodrigo Monteiro was named Player of the Tournament after scoring a record seven goals, including back-to-back hat-tricks against Ukraine and Moldova. Monteiro was joined in the Team of the Tournament by team-mates Renato Almeida and Tiago Rodrigues, alongside Spain's Jaime Martinez-Olivares and Ukraine's goalkeeper Ivan Bielimov.

The report documents first finals appearances for Moldova, Czechia and Türkiye, and records the landmark scored by 15-year-old Nelu Bejenaru, the youngest goalscorer of the tournament.