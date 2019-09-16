U19 Futsal EURO 2019 team of the tournament
Monday 16 September 2019
Winners Spain provide nine of the 14-strong Under-19 EURO team of the tournament.
- Team selected by the UEFA technical observers: José María Pazos 'Pulpis' (Spain/Thailand) and Francesca Salvatore (Italy)
Krzysztof Iwanek (Poland/Record Bielsko-Biała, goalkeeper)
Antonio Navarro (Spain/Murcia FS, goalkeeer)
Ricardo Mayor (Spain/Murcia FS)
Tomás Paço (Portugal/Sporting CP)
Alejandro Cerón (Spain/Barça)
Josip Jurlina (Croatia/MNK Split)
Antonio Pérez (Spain/Jaén)
Cristian Molina (Spain/Ciudad de Móstoles)
Bernat Povill (Spain/Barça)
Fran Vukelić (Croatia/Futsal Dinamo)
David Peña (Spain/Barça)
Jesús Gordillo (Spain/Palma)
Adrián Rodríguez (Spain/Santiago)
Hugo Neves (Portugal/Sporting CP)