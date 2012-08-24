Portugal paired with Futsal World Cup holders Brazil

Portugal have been drawn with FIFA Futsal World Cup holders Brazil while two-time winners Spain have a test against Iran after the groups were set for the finals from 1 to 18 November in Thailand.

Brazil pipped Spain on penalties in the final four years ago on home turf to wrest the title from the European champions. They will present a tough challenge for Portugal, who fell in the last eight at UEFA Futsal EURO 2012 and have not beaten Brazil in 18 encounters, though the sides drew twice last year. Asian champions Japan, where Portugal's key man Ricardinho plays his club futsal, and Africa's title holders Libya make up Group B.

Spain, fresh from taking their fourth straight continental crown in February, will start their campaign, just as in 2008, against ten-time Asian champions Iran; the teams played out a thrilling 3-3 draw in Brazil. Panama and Morocco are also in their section.

Ukraine face Costa Rica, Paraguay and Thailand, coached by former Netherlands and Malta manager Vic Hermans, while 2008 bronze medallists Italy take on Argentina, Mexico and Australia.

Russia, so close to overcoming Spain in the Futsal EURO final, have among their opponents the Solomon Islands, whom they defeated by a record 31-2 scoreline in 2008 en route to the semis. The other members of the European contingent, the Czech Republic and debutants Serbia, are together with Egypt and Kuwait in Group E.

The tournament will be held in three Bangkok venues and one in Ratchasima. The top two in each group and the four best third-placed sides will advance to the knockout phase.

Group A (1, 4, 7 November; Bangkok Futsal Arena)

Thailand (hosts)

Costa Rica

Ukraine

Paraguay

Group B (2, 5, 8 November; Indoor Stadium Huamark)

Spain

Iran

Panama

Morocco

Group C (1, 4, 7 November; Korat Chatchai Hall, Ratchasima)

Brazil (holders)

Japan

Libya

Portugal

Group D (2, 5, 8 November; Nimibutr Stadium)

Argentina

Mexico

Italy

Australia

Group E (3, 6, 9 November; Indoor Stadium Huamark)

Egypt

Serbia

Czech Republic

Kuwait

Group F (3, 6, 9 November; Nimibutr Stadium)

Russia

Solomon Islands

Guatemala

Colombia

Knockout schedule

Round of 16

11 November

37: 2A v 2C, Bangkok Futsal Arena

38: 1A v 3CDE, Bangkok Futsal Arena

39: 1B v 3ACD, Nimibutr Stadium

40: 2B v 2F, Nimibutr Stadium

12 November

41: 1D v 3BEF, Korat Chatchai Hall, Ratchasima

42: 1C v 3ABF, Korat Chatchai Hall, Ratchasima

43: 1F v 2E, Indoor Stadium Huamark

44: 1E v 2D, Indoor Stadium Huamark

Quarter-finals

14 November

45: Winner 44 v Winner 42, Indoor Stadium Huamark

46: Winner 40 v Winner 38, Indoor Stadium Huamark

47: Winner 37 v Winner 41, Bangkok Futsal Arena

48: Winner 39 v Winner 43, Bangkok Futsal Arena

Semi-finals

16 November

49: Winner 47 v Winner 48, Bangkok Futsal Arena

50: Winner 45 v Winner 46, Bangkok Futsal Arena

Final & Third-place play-off

18 November, Bangkok Futsal Arena