Portugal paired with Futsal World Cup holders Brazil
Friday 24 August 2012
Portugal have been drawn with FIFA Futsal World Cup holders Brazil while two-time winners Spain have a test against Iran after the groups were set for the finals from 1 to 18 November in Thailand.
Brazil pipped Spain on penalties in the final four years ago on home turf to wrest the title from the European champions. They will present a tough challenge for Portugal, who fell in the last eight at UEFA Futsal EURO 2012 and have not beaten Brazil in 18 encounters, though the sides drew twice last year. Asian champions Japan, where Portugal's key man Ricardinho plays his club futsal, and Africa's title holders Libya make up Group B.
Spain, fresh from taking their fourth straight continental crown in February, will start their campaign, just as in 2008, against ten-time Asian champions Iran; the teams played out a thrilling 3-3 draw in Brazil. Panama and Morocco are also in their section.
Ukraine face Costa Rica, Paraguay and Thailand, coached by former Netherlands and Malta manager Vic Hermans, while 2008 bronze medallists Italy take on Argentina, Mexico and Australia.
Russia, so close to overcoming Spain in the Futsal EURO final, have among their opponents the Solomon Islands, whom they defeated by a record 31-2 scoreline in 2008 en route to the semis. The other members of the European contingent, the Czech Republic and debutants Serbia, are together with Egypt and Kuwait in Group E.
The tournament will be held in three Bangkok venues and one in Ratchasima. The top two in each group and the four best third-placed sides will advance to the knockout phase.
Group A (1, 4, 7 November; Bangkok Futsal Arena)
Thailand (hosts)
Costa Rica
Ukraine
Paraguay
Group B (2, 5, 8 November; Indoor Stadium Huamark)
Spain
Iran
Panama
Morocco
Group C (1, 4, 7 November; Korat Chatchai Hall, Ratchasima)
Brazil (holders)
Japan
Libya
Portugal
Group D (2, 5, 8 November; Nimibutr Stadium)
Argentina
Mexico
Italy
Australia
Group E (3, 6, 9 November; Indoor Stadium Huamark)
Egypt
Serbia
Czech Republic
Kuwait
Group F (3, 6, 9 November; Nimibutr Stadium)
Russia
Solomon Islands
Guatemala
Colombia
Knockout schedule
Round of 16
11 November
37: 2A v 2C, Bangkok Futsal Arena
38: 1A v 3CDE, Bangkok Futsal Arena
39: 1B v 3ACD, Nimibutr Stadium
40: 2B v 2F, Nimibutr Stadium
12 November
41: 1D v 3BEF, Korat Chatchai Hall, Ratchasima
42: 1C v 3ABF, Korat Chatchai Hall, Ratchasima
43: 1F v 2E, Indoor Stadium Huamark
44: 1E v 2D, Indoor Stadium Huamark
Quarter-finals
14 November
45: Winner 44 v Winner 42, Indoor Stadium Huamark
46: Winner 40 v Winner 38, Indoor Stadium Huamark
47: Winner 37 v Winner 41, Bangkok Futsal Arena
48: Winner 39 v Winner 43, Bangkok Futsal Arena
Semi-finals
16 November
49: Winner 47 v Winner 48, Bangkok Futsal Arena
50: Winner 45 v Winner 46, Bangkok Futsal Arena
Final & Third-place play-off
18 November, Bangkok Futsal Arena