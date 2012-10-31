Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Learn more >

Spain lead Europe's Thailand challenge

Wednesday 31 October 2012 by Paul Saffer

European champions Spain are out to reclaim the FIFA Futsal World Cup they lost in 2008 while Serbia make their debut among the seven-strong European entry in Thailand.

Kike captains Spain in Thailand
Kike captains Spain in Thailand ©Sportsfile

The FIFA Futsal World Cup kicks off in Thailand on Thursday with Spain aiming to reclaim the trophy they lost in 2008 and Serbia making their debut among the seven-strong European entry.

Former finalists Italy, Russia, Ukraine, Portugal and the Czech Republic complete the UEFA representation, increased from six in 2008 as the tournament has expanded by four to 24 teams. This is the first time the World Cup has taken place in the same year as a full UEFA European Futsal Championship and Spain are hoping to make it a double having beaten Russia in extra time to make it a fourth continental title in a row in Croatia back in February.

Spain, who start on Friday against Iran with Panama and Morocco to come in Group B, have kept up their form with three comfortable friendly wins last week against Solomon Islands, Costa Rica and Malaysia. They also beat Thailand 8-0 and 7-4 after the draw in August. However, for the first time since the 1996 World Cup, they will be without goalkeeper Luis Amado following his international retirement.

Brazil wrested the title from Spain on penalties on home soil four years ago, and the two sides have won every edition of the competition between them; indeed, since 1992, they alone have knocked the other out. Portugal have Brazil in opposition in Group C, the sole section being played outside Bangkok, but first meet Libya and Japan – who feature 45-year-old former football international Kazuyoshi Miura – in Ratchasima.

That pool begins on Thursday as does Group A, containing hosts Thailand under experienced Dutch coach Vic Hermans, part of the Netherlands team that reached the inaugural 1989 final. Thailand face Costa Rica after Ukraine open the finals against Paraguay. On Friday 2004 runners-up Italy take on Australia with Argentina the main threat in Group D.

Serbia's debut comes on Saturday against Egypt and there could be two European qualifiers from Group E as the Czech Republic are also involved along with Kuwait. Group F commences on the same day and Russia are rematched with Solomon Islands, whom they beat by a competition record 31-2 in 2008. The top two from each section and the four best third-placed sides progress to the knockout phase, which previously started in the semi-finals after two group stages.

Group A (1, 4, 7 November; Indoor Stadium Huamark)
Thailand (hosts)
Costa Rica
Ukraine
Paraguay

Group B (2, 5, 8 November; Indoor Stadium Huamark)
Spain
Iran
Panama
Morocco

Group C (1, 4, 7 November; Korat Chatchai Hall, Ratchasima)
Brazil (holders)
Japan
Libya
Portugal

Group D (2, 5, 8 November; Nimibutr Stadium)
Argentina
Mexico
Italy
Australia

Group E (3, 6, 9 November; Indoor Stadium Huamark)
Egypt
Serbia
Czech Republic
Kuwait

Group F (3, 6, 9 November; Nimibutr Stadium)
Russia
Solomon Islands
Guatemala
Colombia

Knockout schedule
Round of 16
11 November
37: 2A v 2C, Indoor Stadium Huamark
38: 1A v 3CDE, Indoor Stadium Huamark
39: 1B v 3ACD, Nimibutr Stadium
40: 2B v 2F, Nimibutr Stadium

12 November
41: 1D v 3BEF, Korat Chatchai Hall, Ratchasima
42: 1C v 3ABF, Korat Chatchai Hall, Ratchasima
43: 1F v 2E, Indoor Stadium Huamark
44: 1E v 2D, Indoor Stadium Huamark

Quarter-finals
14 November
45: Winner 44 v Winner 42, Indoor Stadium Huamark
46: Winner 40 v Winner 38, Indoor Stadium Huamark
47: Winner 37 v Winner 41, Nimibutr Stadium
48: Winner 39 v Winner 43, Nimibutr Stadium

Semi-finals
16 November
49: Winner 47 v Winner 48, Indoor Stadium Huamark
50: Winner 45 v Winner 46, Indoor Stadium Huamark

Final & Third-place play-off
18 November, Indoor Stadium Huamark

Previous finals (hosts)
2008: Brazil 2-2, 4-3 pens Spain (Brazil)
2004: Spain 2-1 Italy (Chinese Taipei)
2000: Spain 4-3 Brazil (Guatemala)
1996: Brazil 6-4 Spain (Spain)
1992: Brazil 4-1 United States (Hong Kong)
1989: Brazil 2-1 Netherlands (Netherlands)

© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday 8 June 2015

Related Items

Ricardinho on Portugal's Thailand potential
24/08/2012

LiveRicardinho on Portugal's Thailand potential

Ricardinho hopes Portugal can turn UEFA Futsal EURO 2012 regret into a positive at the FIFA Futsal World Cup as he tells UEFA.com about his aims for Thailand and his career in Japan.
Debutants Serbia among World Cup seven
12/04/2012

LiveDebutants Serbia among World Cup seven

Serbia will make their debut in Thailand after coming through the play-offs along with Spain, Italy, Russia, Portugal and, in thrilling fashion, Ukraine and the Czech Republic.
Spain celebrate once more in Croatia
12/02/2012

LiveSpain celebrate once more in Croatia

Spain were 34 seconds from defeat in the final but they then clinched their fourth straight title after a UEFA Futsal EURO 2012 fortnight in Croatia full of drama, goals and record crowds.
Barcelona, Dinamo, Kairat, Iberia celebrate
15/10/2012

LiveBarcelona, Dinamo, Kairat, Iberia celebrate

Holders FC Barcelona, 2007 winners MFK Dinamo, last-four regulars Kairat Almaty and debut finalists Iberia Star Tbilisi have made April's showpiece and UEFA.com rounds up the reaction.
Ricardinho on Portugal's Thailand potential
24/08/2012

LiveRicardinho on Portugal's Thailand potential

Ricardinho hopes Portugal can turn UEFA Futsal EURO 2012 regret into a positive at the FIFA Futsal World Cup as he tells UEFA.com about his aims for Thailand and his career in Japan.
Top