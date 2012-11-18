Brazil beat Spain to retain crown

Brazil scored with just 19 seconds of extra time remaining in the FIFA Futsal World Cup final to inflict heartache on Spain and secure back-to-back triumphs in the competition.

After a goalless first half, Neto opened the scoring before Torras and Aicardo gave the European challengers the lead. However, Brazil responded and took the game to extra time thanks to Falcao's strike, and with the game seemingly heading for penalties, Neto struck a dramatic winner.

Spain enjoyed the better of a first half containing few chances, coming closest to scoring when Sergio Lozano's fifth-minute shot was cleared off the line by Vinicius. Falcao's introduction at the break seemed to inspire the South Americans and the 35-year-old almost made an immediate impact but dragged his left-footed strike wide of the target.

Moments later, Neto made the breakthrough, meeting a corner first time and firing it into the bottom right-hand corner. Spain rallied, though, and after Fernandao was twice denied by Tiago, Torras pounced on a rebound to equalise.

Buoyed by their goal, Spain went ahead just 61 seconds later, Aicardo finding the net with a deflected strike from a short corner. Torras then hit the crossbar as Spain looked to seal the victory, but they were made to pay when Falcao unleashed an unstoppable drive with less than four minutes remaining.

That took the game into extra time, whereupon another stunning strike gave Brazil their fifth Futsal World Cup triumph. Neto flicked the ball past his marker on the halfway line and broke down the left before shooting low into the bottom right-hand corner to spark Brazilian celebrations.

Previous finals (hosts)

2008: Brazil 2-2, 4-3 pens Spain (Brazil)

2004: Spain 2-1 Italy (Chinese Taipei)

2000: Spain 4-3 Brazil (Guatemala)

1996: Brazil 6-4 Spain (Spain)

1992: Brazil 4-1 United States (Hong Kong)

1989: Brazil 2-1 Netherlands (Netherlands)