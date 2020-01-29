Futsal World Cup elite round guide
Wednesday 29 January 2020
The four group winners will qualify for Lithuania with the runners-up going into April’s play-offs.
The FIFA Futsal World Cup elite round runs from 29 January to 5 February with the first four European teams to join finals hosts Lithuania to be decided.
- Matches
- The four group winners will qualify for the finals in Lithuania from 12 September to 4 October
- The four runners-up will go into the play-offs on 9 and 12 April for the remaining two UEFA berths
Elite round groups
Group A (30 January–2 February): Portugal (hosts), Italy, Belarus, Finland
Group B (1–4 February): Spain, Serbia (hosts), Ukraine, France
Group C (29 January–1 February): Russia, Azerbaijan, Slovakia, Croatia (hosts)
Group D (2–5 February): Kazakhstan, Slovenia, Romania, Czech Republic (hosts)
- Finland and Belarus began in the preliminary round.
- Spain won the World Cup in 2000 and 2004, and reached three other finals, while being one of just three ever-present teams in the eight editions alongside fellow champions Brazil and Argentina.
- Italy (2004) and Russia (2016) have also been runners-up.
- Belarus, Finland, France, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia are aiming to qualify for the first time; Finland and Slovakia have never been to a major tournament.
Play-off draw (9 & 12 April)
Runner-up Group C v Runner-up Group D
Runner-up Group B v Runner-up Group A
- The two play-off winners over two legs progress to the finals.
Finals: 12 September–4 October 2020, Lithuania (Kaunas Arena, Vilnius Arena and Klaipėda Arena)
Qualifying allocation
AFC 5
CAF 3
CONCACAF 4
CONMEBOL 4
OFC 1 (Solomon Islands)
UEFA 7 (hosts Lithuania and 6 qualifiers)