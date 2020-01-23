Futsal World Cup elite round starts Wednesday

The FIFA Futsal World Cup elite round runs from 29 January to 5 February with the first four European teams to join finals hosts Lithuania to be decided.

Matches

The four group winners will qualify for the finals in Lithuania from 12 September to 4 October

The four runners-up will go into the play-offs on 9 and 12 April for the remaining two UEFA berths

Group A (30 January–2 February): Portugal (hosts), Italy, Belarus, Finland

Group B (1–4 February): Spain, Serbia (hosts), Ukraine, France

Group C (29 January–1 February): Russia, Azerbaijan, Slovakia, Croatia (hosts)

Group D (2–5 February): Kazakhstan, Slovenia, Romania, Czech Republic (hosts)

Finland and Belarus began in the preliminary round.

Spain won the World Cup in 2000 and 2004, and reached three other finals, while being one of just three ever-present teams in the eight editions alongside fellow champions Brazil and Argentina.

Italy (2004) and Russia (2016) have also been runners-up.

Belarus, Finland, France, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia are aiming to qualify for the first time; Finland and Slovakia have never been to a major tournament.

Play-off draw (9 & 12 April)



Runner-up Group C v Runner-up Group D

Runner-up Group B v Runner-up Group A

The two play-off winners over two legs progress to the finals.

Finals: 12 September–4 October 2020, Lithuania (Kaunas Arena, Vilnius Arena and Klaipėda Arena)

Qualifying allocation

AFC 5

CAF 3

CONCACAF 4

CONMEBOL 4

OFC 1 (Solomon Islands)

UEFA 7 (hosts Lithuania and 6 qualifiers)