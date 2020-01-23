Futsal World Cup elite round starts Wednesday

Thursday 23 January 2020

The four group winners will qualify for Lithuania with the runners-up going into April’s play-offs.

UEFA

 

The FIFA Futsal World Cup elite round runs from 29 January to 5 February with the first four European teams to join finals hosts Lithuania to be decided.

  • Matches
  • The four group winners will qualify for the finals in Lithuania from 12 September to 4 October
  • The four runners-up will go into the play-offs on 9 and 12 April for the remaining two UEFA berths

Elite round groups

Group A (30 January–2 February): Portugal (hosts), Italy, Belarus, Finland

Group B (1–4 February): Spain, Serbia (hosts), Ukraine, France

Group C (29 January–1 February): Russia, Azerbaijan, Slovakia, Croatia (hosts) 

Group D (2–5 February): Kazakhstan, Slovenia, Romania, Czech Republic (hosts)

  • Finland and Belarus began in the preliminary round.
  • Spain won the World Cup in 2000 and 2004, and reached three other finals, while being one of just three ever-present teams in the eight editions alongside fellow champions Brazil and Argentina.
  • Italy (2004) and Russia (2016) have also been runners-up.
  • Belarus, Finland, France, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia are aiming to qualify for the first time; Finland and Slovakia have never been to a major tournament.

Play-off draw (9 & 12 April)

Runner-up Group C v Runner-up Group D
Runner-up Group B v Runner-up Group A

  • The two play-off winners over two legs progress to the finals.

Finals: 12 September–4 October 2020, Lithuania (Kaunas Arena, Vilnius Arena and Klaipėda Arena) 

Qualifying allocation

AFC 5
CAF 3
CONCACAF 4
CONMEBOL 4
OFC 1 (Solomon Islands)
UEFA 7 (hosts Lithuania and 6 qualifiers)

© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday 23 January 2020
Top