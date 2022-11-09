Futsal World Cup qualifying main round groups: Fixtures and results

The 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup qualifying main round will conclude between 1 and 8 March with Armenia and Croatia having already secured places in the elite round as group winners.

Teams are competing in the 12 groups of three, played home and away. The 12 group winners and four best runners-up progress directly to the elite round, played as home and away groups in late 2023. The remaining eight runners-up enter April's main round play-offs, to decide the last four elite round slots. Holders Portugal are among eight teams already assured of a top-two finish in their groups but who could still go into the play-offs.

Qualifying format: How Europe's contenders are decided

Through from group Through to elite round: Armenia (Group 3 winners), Croatia (Group 7 winners) Confirmed in top two of group: Azerbaijan (Group 6), France (Group 9), Georgia (Group 2), Kazakhstan (Group 5), Poland (Group 6), Portugal (Group 4), Serbia (Group 9), Ukraine (Group 11)

Group 1: Spain, Moldova, Cyprus

Results

8 November: Cyprus 0-11 Spain

11 October: Spain 7-2 Moldova

8 October: Moldova 7-1 Cyprus

Fixtures

1 March: Spain vs Cyprus

5 March: Cyprus vs Moldova

8 March: Moldova vs Spain

Spain secured a comfortable win in Cyprus Cyprus Football Association.

Group 2: Georgia (confirmed in top two), Belgium, Austria

Results

9 November: Georgia 6-4 Austria

12 October: Austria 2-6 Georgia

8 October: Georgia 4-2 Belgium

5 October: Belgium 11-0 Austria

Fixtures

4 March: Austria vs Belgium

7 March: Belgium vs Georgia

Group 3: Armenia (though to elite round), Czechia, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Results

12 October: Czechia 1-4 Armenia

8 October: Armenia 4-2 Czechia

20 September: Czechia 4-2 Bosnia and Herzegovina

17 September: Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-4 Armenia

Fixtures

3 March: Armenia vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

8 March: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Czechia

Group 4: Portugal (confirmed in top two), Belarus, Lithuania

Results

9 November: Portugal 2-0 Lithuania

11 October: Lithuania 0-6 Portugal

6 October: Portugal 5-3 Belarus

Fixtures

1 March: Lithuania vs Belarus

4 March: Belarus vs Lithuania

7 March: Belarus vs Portugal



Group 5: Kazakhstan (confirmed in top two), Slovenia, Montenegro

Results

9 November: Kazakhstan 7-0 Montenegro

12 October: Montenegro 1-5 Kazakhstan

8 October: Kazakhstan 2-0 Slovenia

20 September: Slovenia 3-1 Montenegro

Fixtures

3 March: Montenegro vs Slovenia

8 March: Slovenia vs Kazakhstan

Group 6: Azerbaijan (confirmed in top two), Poland (confirmed in top two), Greece

Results

9 November: Greece 1-4 Poland

11 October: Greece 0-7 Azerbaijan

7 October: Azerbaijan 4-3 Poland

19 September: Poland 3-0 Greece

Fixtures

3 March: Azerbaijan vs Greece

7 March: Poland vs Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan have won both their games so far Azerbaijan Football Federation

Group 7: Croatia (through to elite round), Hungary, Israel

Results

8 November: Croatia 6-1 Israel

12 October: Israel 0-7 Croatia

7 October: Croatia 5-1 Hungary

19 September: Hungary 2-2 Israel

Fixtures

2 March: Israel vs Hungary

7 March: Hungary vs Croatia

Group 8: Romania, Finland, Denmark

Results

8 November: Denmark 0-6 Finland

11 October: Finland 1-2 Romania

6 October: Romania 5-1 Denmark

Fixtures

1 March: Romania vs Finland

5 March: Denmark vs Romania

8 March: Finland vs Denmark

Romania started witb a 5-1 win against Denmark Romanian Football Federation

Group 9: Serbia (confirmed in top two), France (confirmed in top two), Norway

Results

9 November: Serbia 5-1 Norway

12 October: Serbia 0-0 France

8 October: France 9-1 Norway

5 October: Norway 2-4 Serbia

Fixtures

2 March: Norway vs France

7 March: France vs Serbia

Group 10: Italy, Sweden, North Macedonia

Results

9 November: Italy 6-1 Sweden

12 October: North Macedonia 3-3 Italy

7 October: Sweden 5-2 North Macedonia

Fixtures

1 March: Italy vs North Macedonia

5 March: North Macedonia vs Sweden

8 March: Sweden vs Italy

Italy's Antonino Isgrò celebrates scoring against Sweden Getty Images

Group 11: Ukraine (confirmed in top two), Netherlands, Kosovo

Results

8 November: Kosovo 2-5 Ukraine

11 October: Ukraine 4-2 Netherlands

7 October: Ukraine 3-1 Kosovo

18 September: Netherlands 2-1 Kosovo

Fixtures

3 March: Kosovo vs Netherlands

8 March: Netherlands vs Ukraine

Ukraine beat Kosovo 3-1 in Salaspils, Latvia Oleg Baibakov supplied by Latvian Football Federation

Group 12: Slovakia, Latvia, Germany

Results

9 November: Slovakia 0-0 Germany

12 October: Germany 1-1 Slovakia

8 October: Slovakia 3-0 Latvia

5 October: Latvia 5-1 Germany

Fixtures

1 March: Germany vs Latvia

8 March: Latvia vs Slovakia

Andrejs Baklanovs struck four times as Latvia beat Germany Latvian Football Federation

Contenders

The 23 teams with the highest coefficients of the 47 entrants* as of November 2021 start in the main round group stage: Spain, Portugal (holders), Kazakhstan, Croatia, Serbia, Azerbaijan, Italy, Czechia, Ukraine, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Poland, Finland, Romania, Slovakia, Georgia, Belarus, Netherlands, Hungary, France, Belgium, Latvia, North Macedonia (*Russia suspended)

The remaining 13 spots are filled by the top two teams in each of the six preliminary round groups, plus the best third-placed team: Armenia, Austria, Cyprus, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Israel, Kosovo, Lithuania, Moldova, Montenegro, Norway**, Sweden. (**Best third-placed team)

Austria, making their World Cup debut, went through a round of futsal qualifying for the first time.

Portugal won the World Cup in 2021 in Lithuania as well as the last two Futsal EUROs and the first Futsal Finalissima in 2022; Spain were World Cup winners in 2000 and 2004.

As well as Portugal, Spain and Lithuania, Czechia, Kazakhstan and Serbia also played at the 2021 World Cup.

Teams that have played in previous World Cups: Azerbaijan, Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Ukraine

Match dates

17–20 September 2022

5–12 October 2022

8–9 November 2022

1–8 March 2023

Road to the finals



Main round play-off draw: 10 March 2023, Nyon

Main round play-offs: 10–19 April 2023

Elite round draw: 5 July 2023

Elite round: Home and away groups to be completed by 20 December 2023

Elite round play-off draw: 25 January 2024, Nyon

Elite round play-offs: 8–17 April 2024