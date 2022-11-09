Futsal World Cup qualifying main round groups: Fixtures and results
Wednesday 9 November 2022
The last games in the 12 groups run from 1 to 8 March with 16 elite round and eight main round play-off places on offer.
The 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup qualifying main round will conclude between 1 and 8 March with Armenia and Croatia having already secured places in the elite round as group winners.
Teams are competing in the 12 groups of three, played home and away. The 12 group winners and four best runners-up progress directly to the elite round, played as home and away groups in late 2023. The remaining eight runners-up enter April's main round play-offs, to decide the last four elite round slots. Holders Portugal are among eight teams already assured of a top-two finish in their groups but who could still go into the play-offs.
Through from group
Through to elite round: Armenia (Group 3 winners), Croatia (Group 7 winners)
Confirmed in top two of group: Azerbaijan (Group 6), France (Group 9), Georgia (Group 2), Kazakhstan (Group 5), Poland (Group 6), Portugal (Group 4), Serbia (Group 9), Ukraine (Group 11)
Main round groups: matches
Group 1: Spain, Moldova, Cyprus
Results
8 November: Cyprus 0-11 Spain
11 October: Spain 7-2 Moldova
8 October: Moldova 7-1 Cyprus
Fixtures
1 March: Spain vs Cyprus
5 March: Cyprus vs Moldova
8 March: Moldova vs Spain
Group 2: Georgia (confirmed in top two), Belgium, Austria
Results
9 November: Georgia 6-4 Austria
12 October: Austria 2-6 Georgia
8 October: Georgia 4-2 Belgium
5 October: Belgium 11-0 Austria
Fixtures
4 March: Austria vs Belgium
7 March: Belgium vs Georgia
Group 3: Armenia (though to elite round), Czechia, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Results
12 October: Czechia 1-4 Armenia
8 October: Armenia 4-2 Czechia
20 September: Czechia 4-2 Bosnia and Herzegovina
17 September: Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-4 Armenia
Fixtures
3 March: Armenia vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
8 March: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Czechia
Group 4: Portugal (confirmed in top two), Belarus, Lithuania
Results
9 November: Portugal 2-0 Lithuania
11 October: Lithuania 0-6 Portugal
6 October: Portugal 5-3 Belarus
Fixtures
1 March: Lithuania vs Belarus
4 March: Belarus vs Lithuania
7 March: Belarus vs Portugal
Group 5: Kazakhstan (confirmed in top two), Slovenia, Montenegro
Results
9 November: Kazakhstan 7-0 Montenegro
12 October: Montenegro 1-5 Kazakhstan
8 October: Kazakhstan 2-0 Slovenia
20 September: Slovenia 3-1 Montenegro
Fixtures
3 March: Montenegro vs Slovenia
8 March: Slovenia vs Kazakhstan
Group 6: Azerbaijan (confirmed in top two), Poland (confirmed in top two), Greece
Results
9 November: Greece 1-4 Poland
11 October: Greece 0-7 Azerbaijan
7 October: Azerbaijan 4-3 Poland
19 September: Poland 3-0 Greece
Fixtures
3 March: Azerbaijan vs Greece
7 March: Poland vs Azerbaijan
Group 7: Croatia (through to elite round), Hungary, Israel
Results
8 November: Croatia 6-1 Israel
12 October: Israel 0-7 Croatia
7 October: Croatia 5-1 Hungary
19 September: Hungary 2-2 Israel
Fixtures
2 March: Israel vs Hungary
7 March: Hungary vs Croatia
Group 8: Romania, Finland, Denmark
Results
8 November: Denmark 0-6 Finland
11 October: Finland 1-2 Romania
6 October: Romania 5-1 Denmark
Fixtures
1 March: Romania vs Finland
5 March: Denmark vs Romania
8 March: Finland vs Denmark
Group 9: Serbia (confirmed in top two), France (confirmed in top two), Norway
Results
9 November: Serbia 5-1 Norway
12 October: Serbia 0-0 France
8 October: France 9-1 Norway
5 October: Norway 2-4 Serbia
Fixtures
2 March: Norway vs France
7 March: France vs Serbia
Group 10: Italy, Sweden, North Macedonia
Results
9 November: Italy 6-1 Sweden
12 October: North Macedonia 3-3 Italy
7 October: Sweden 5-2 North Macedonia
Fixtures
1 March: Italy vs North Macedonia
5 March: North Macedonia vs Sweden
8 March: Sweden vs Italy
Group 11: Ukraine (confirmed in top two), Netherlands, Kosovo
Results
8 November: Kosovo 2-5 Ukraine
11 October: Ukraine 4-2 Netherlands
7 October: Ukraine 3-1 Kosovo
18 September: Netherlands 2-1 Kosovo
Fixtures
3 March: Kosovo vs Netherlands
8 March: Netherlands vs Ukraine
Group 12: Slovakia, Latvia, Germany
Results
9 November: Slovakia 0-0 Germany
12 October: Germany 1-1 Slovakia
8 October: Slovakia 3-0 Latvia
5 October: Latvia 5-1 Germany
Fixtures
1 March: Germany vs Latvia
8 March: Latvia vs Slovakia
Contenders
- The 23 teams with the highest coefficients of the 47 entrants* as of November 2021 start in the main round group stage: Spain, Portugal (holders), Kazakhstan, Croatia, Serbia, Azerbaijan, Italy, Czechia, Ukraine, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Poland, Finland, Romania, Slovakia, Georgia, Belarus, Netherlands, Hungary, France, Belgium, Latvia, North Macedonia (*Russia suspended)
- The remaining 13 spots are filled by the top two teams in each of the six preliminary round groups, plus the best third-placed team: Armenia, Austria, Cyprus, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Israel, Kosovo, Lithuania, Moldova, Montenegro, Norway**, Sweden. (**Best third-placed team)
- Austria, making their World Cup debut, went through a round of futsal qualifying for the first time.
- Portugal won the World Cup in 2021 in Lithuania as well as the last two Futsal EUROs and the first Futsal Finalissima in 2022; Spain were World Cup winners in 2000 and 2004.
- As well as Portugal, Spain and Lithuania, Czechia, Kazakhstan and Serbia also played at the 2021 World Cup.
- Teams that have played in previous World Cups: Azerbaijan, Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Ukraine
Match dates
17–20 September 2022
5–12 October 2022
8–9 November 2022
1–8 March 2023
Road to the finals
Main round play-off draw: 10 March 2023, Nyon
Main round play-offs: 10–19 April 2023
Elite round draw: 5 July 2023
Elite round: Home and away groups to be completed by 20 December 2023
Elite round play-off draw: 25 January 2024, Nyon
Elite round play-offs: 8–17 April 2024