Futsal World Cup elite round groups, fixtures and results: France, Kazakhstan, Portugal, Spain in finals
Friday, December 15, 2023
France, Kazakhstan, Portugal and Spain have qualified with the last elite round games on Wednesday.
The FIFA Futsal World Cup qualifying elite round is reaches its conclusion on Wednesday with Poland or Ukraine to join France, Kazakhstan, holders Portugal and Spain in clinching finals spots and the four play-off places to be decided.
Five of the seven European qualifiers for the 2024 World Cup finals in Uzbekistan are being decided by the home-and-away groups. The five group winners will qualify directly for the finals, while the best four runners-up will go into the elite round play-offs.
State of play
Through to final tournament as group winners: France, Kazakhstan, Portugal (holders), Spain
Confirmed in top two of group, can still finish first: Poland, Ukraine
Confirmed in second place in group: Croatia, Finland
Can still finish second in group: Azerbaijan, Italy, Netherlands, Romania, Slovenia
France are into their first World Cup after a 7-1 defeat of Slovakia in Goup C. Croatia beat Germany 4-0 on Friday and will end second but must wait to see if they are confirmed in the play-offs.
Kazakhstan also booked their place from Group A on Thursday with a 2-0 win against the Netherlands. The Netherlands, in second, are two points ahead of their Wednesday visitors Azerbaijan and also Romania.
Also on Friday, Portugal beat Finland 5-0 in Group E to ensure a title defence in Uzbekistan. Finland are sure of second place.
Spain kept up their record of qualifying for all ten editions as they defeated Czechia 7-1 and Italy lost 4-2 in Slovenia in Group D. Italy lead Slovenia on overall goal difference ahead of Wednesday's last matches.
Poland and Ukraine both won to set up a Wednesday decider for automatic qualification in Group B. Visitors Ukraine must win in Lodz with a play-off the consolation for the team that misses out.
A draw on 25 January will set the two-legged play-off ties between 8 and 17 April that will decide the last European qualifiers for the finals, which are being held from 14 September to 6 October.
Elite round groups
All KO times CET
Group A
20 December: Romania vs Kazakhstan (18:00)
20 December: Netherlands vs Azerbaijan (18:30)
15 December: Azerbaijan 5-5 Romania
14 December: Kazakhstan 2-0 Netherlands
11 October: Kazakhstan 3-2 Azerbaijan
10 October: Netherlands 5-0 Romania*
6 October: Azerbaijan 2-4 Kazakhstan
6 October: Romania 0-5 Netherlands*
20 September: Kazakhstan 4-3 Romania
20 September: Azerbaijan 6-1 Netherlands
15 September: Netherlands 0-2 Kazakhstan
15 September: Romania 3-1 Azerbaijan
*Match forfeited
Group B
20 December: Poland vs Ukraine (18:30)
20 December: Belgium vs Serbia (18:30)
15 December: Serbia 2-4 Poland
15 December: Ukraine 8-2 Belgium
11 October: Belgium 1-3 Poland
11 October: Ukraine 1-1 Serbia
6 October: Serbia 1-6 Ukraine
6 October: Poland 7-2 Belgium
20 September: Ukraine 2-3 Poland
20 September: Serbia 3-3 Belgium
15 September: Belgium 2-10 Ukraine
15 September: Poland 1-2 Serbia
Group C
20 December: Slovakia vs Croatia (18:30)
20 December: Germany vs France (18:30)
15 December: Croatia 4-0 Germany
14 December: France 7-1 Slovakia
10 October: Croatia 1-2 France
9 October: Slovakia 4-3 Germany
5 October: France 5-2 Croatia
5 October: Germany 4-3 Slovakia
20 September: France 6-2 Germany
20 September: Croatia 4-0 Slovakia
16 September: Slovakia 4-4 France
16 September: Germany 1-5 Croatia
Group D
20 December: Czechia vs Slovenia (18:30)
20 December: Italy vs Spain (18:30)
15 December: Slovenia 4-2 Italy
15 December: Spain 7-1 Czechia
11 October: Czechia 3-3 Italy
10 October: Spain 4-0 Slovenia
6 October: Slovenia 1-1 Spain
6 October: Italy 6-5 Czechia
20 September: Spain 1-0 Italy
19 September: Slovenia 2-1 Czechia
15 September: Czechia 0-3 Spain
15 September: Italy 3-1 Slovenia
Group E
Results
20 December: Georgia vs Portugal (15:00)
20 December: Finland vs Armenia (18:30)
15 December: Portugal 5-0 Finland
15 December: Armenia 3-1 Georgia
11 October: Portugal 7-1 Armenia***
11 October: Finland 5-0 Georgia**
7 October: Georgia 0-5 Finland**
6 October: Armenia 0-5 Portugal**
20 September: Portugal 5-0 Georgia*
20 September: Armenia 0-5 Finland*
16 September: Finland 1-5 Portugal
15 September: Georgia 2-1 Armenia
*Match forfeited
**Match forfeited
***Match forfeited, scoreline unchanged
Contenders
- Armenia and Germany began in the preliminary round.
- Portugal won the World Cup in 2021 in Lithuania as well as the last two Futsal EUROs and the first Futsal Finalissima in 2022; Spain were World Cup winners in 2000 and 2004.
- As well as Portugal and Spain, Czechia, Kazakhstan and Serbia also played at the 2021 World Cup.
- Other teams that have played in previous World Cups: Azerbaijan, Belgium, Croatia, Italy, Netherlands, Poland and Ukraine.
- In 2021 World Cup qualifying, Kazakhstan and Romania finished ahead of the Netherlands in their main round group (Kazakhstan beat both and hosts Romania drew with Netherlands). Kazakhstan then beat Romania in the elite round on their way to the finals.
- Azerbaijan beat the Netherlands 9-5 on aggregate in the 2016 play-offs to reach the finals.
- Ukraine beat Serbia 6-1 in the Futsal EURO 2022 group stage. Serbia defeated Ukraine 5-2 in the 2021 World Cup qualifying elite round (crucial to reaching the play-offs) and 2-1 in a dramatic Futsal EURO 2016 quarter-final in Belgrade.
- Serbia beat Belgium 2-1 in the 2021 World Cup qualifying main round.
- France beat Croatia 6-5 on aggregate in a play-off to reach their first major tournament, Futsal EURO 2018, having previously defeated Slovakia 4-1 in the main round.
- Slovakia beat Croatia 5-3 in Futsal EURO 2022 to reach the quarter-finals. Croatia beat Slovakia 3-2 in the 2021 World Cup qualifying elite round.
- Slovakia and Germany drew twice in the main round late last year.
- Spain beat Italy in the final of both the 2004 World Cup and Futsal EURO 2007.
- Italy and Slovenia drew 2-2 in the Futsal EURO 2022 group stage. Slovenia beat Italy in the 2014 and 2018 group stages but Italy won 2-1 in 2003 en route to claiming the title (as in 2014).
- Czechia beat Slovenia 3-1 in the 2021 World Cup qualifying elite round.
- Spain beat Czechia 5-2 in the 2021 World Cup round of 16 and have won all five previous competitive meetings, all in final tournaments.
- Spain beat Slovenia twice in the Futsal EURO 2022 qualifying group stage.
- Portugal beat Finland 3-2 in the Futsal EURO 2022 quarter-finals, having drawn 2-2 in the 2021 World Cup qualifying elite round.
- Georgia beat Armenia home and away in the Futsal EURO 2022 qualifying group stage.
- Finland beat Georgia 5-2 in the 2021 World Cup qualifying main round.
Match dates
15–16 September
19–20 September
5–7 October
9–11 October
14–15 December
20 December