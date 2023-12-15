Futsal World Cup elite round groups, fixtures and results: France, Kazakhstan, Portugal, Spain in finals

The FIFA Futsal World Cup qualifying elite round is reaches its conclusion on Wednesday with Poland or Ukraine to join France, Kazakhstan, holders Portugal and Spain in clinching finals spots and the four play-off places to be decided.

Five of the seven European qualifiers for the 2024 World Cup finals in Uzbekistan are being decided by the home-and-away groups. The five group winners will qualify directly for the finals, while the best four runners-up will go into the elite round play-offs.

State of play Through to final tournament as group winners: France, Kazakhstan, Portugal (holders), Spain Confirmed in top two of group, can still finish first: Poland, Ukraine Confirmed in second place in group: Croatia, Finland Can still finish second in group: Azerbaijan, Italy, Netherlands, Romania, Slovenia

Qualifying format: How Europe's contenders are decided

France are into their first World Cup after a 7-1 defeat of Slovakia in Goup C. Croatia beat Germany 4-0 on Friday and will end second but must wait to see if they are confirmed in the play-offs.

Kazakhstan also booked their place from Group A on Thursday with a 2-0 win against the Netherlands. The Netherlands, in second, are two points ahead of their Wednesday visitors Azerbaijan and also Romania.

Also on Friday, Portugal beat Finland 5-0 in Group E to ensure a title defence in Uzbekistan. Finland are sure of second place.

Spain kept up their record of qualifying for all ten editions as they defeated Czechia 7-1 and Italy lost 4-2 in Slovenia in Group D. Italy lead Slovenia on overall goal difference ahead of Wednesday's last matches.

Poland and Ukraine both won to set up a Wednesday decider for automatic qualification in Group B. Visitors Ukraine must win in Lodz with a play-off the consolation for the team that misses out.

A draw on 25 January will set the two-legged play-off ties between 8 and 17 April that will decide the last European qualifiers for the finals, which are being held from 14 September to 6 October.

Fixtures and results

All KO times CET

Group A

20 December: Romania vs Kazakhstan (18:00)

20 December: Netherlands vs Azerbaijan (18:30)

15 December: Azerbaijan 5-5 Romania

14 December: Kazakhstan 2-0 Netherlands

11 October: Kazakhstan 3-2 Azerbaijan

10 October: Netherlands 5-0 Romania*

6 October: Azerbaijan 2-4 Kazakhstan

6 October: Romania 0-5 Netherlands*

20 September: Kazakhstan 4-3 Romania

20 September: Azerbaijan 6-1 Netherlands

15 September: Netherlands 0-2 Kazakhstan

15 September: Romania 3-1 Azerbaijan

*Match forfeited

Group B

20 December: Poland vs Ukraine (18:30)

20 December: Belgium vs Serbia (18:30)

15 December: Serbia 2-4 Poland

15 December: Ukraine 8-2 Belgium

11 ﻿October: Belgium 1-3 Poland

11 October: Ukraine 1-1 Serbia

6 October: Serbia 1-6 Ukraine

6 October: Poland 7-2 Belgium

20 September: Ukraine 2-3 Poland

20 September: Serbia 3-3 Belgium

15 September: Belgium 2-10 Ukraine

15 September: Poland 1-2 Serbia

Group C

20 December: Slovakia vs Croatia (18:30)

20 December: Germany vs France (18:30)

15 December: Croatia 4-0 Germany

14 December: France 7-1 Slovakia

10 October: Croatia 1-2 France

9 October: Slovakia 4-3 Germany

5 October: France 5-2 Croatia

5 October: Germany 4-3 Slovakia

20 September: France 6-2 Germany

20 September: Croatia 4-0 Slovakia

16 September: Slovakia 4-4 France

16 September: Germany 1-5 Croatia

Group D

20 December: Czechia vs Slovenia (18:30)

20 December: Italy vs Spain (18:30)

15 December: Slovenia 4-2 Italy

15 December: Spain 7-1 Czechia

11 October: Czechia 3-3 Italy

10 October: Spain 4-0 Slovenia

6 October: Slovenia 1-1 Spain

6 October: Italy 6-5 Czechia

20 September: Spain 1-0 Italy

19 September: Slovenia 2-1 Czechia

15 September: Czechia 0-3 Spain

15 September: Italy 3-1 Slovenia

Group E

Results

20 December: Georgia vs Portugal (15:00)

20 December: Finland vs Armenia (18:30)

15 December: Portugal 5-0 Finland

15 December: Armenia 3-1 Georgia

11 October: Portugal 7-1 Armenia***

11 October: Finland 5-0 Georgia**

7 October: Georgia 0-5 Finland**

6 October: Armenia 0-5 Portugal**

20 September: Portugal 5-0 Georgia*

20 September: Armenia 0-5 Finland*

16 September: Finland 1-5 Portugal

15 September: Georgia 2-1 Armenia

*Match forfeited

**Match forfeited

***Match forfeited, scoreline unchanged

Contenders

Armenia and Germany began in the preliminary round.

Portugal won the World Cup in 2021 in Lithuania as well as the last two Futsal EUROs and the first Futsal Finalissima in 2022; Spain were World Cup winners in 2000 and 2004.

As well as Portugal and Spain, Czechia, Kazakhstan and Serbia also played at the 2021 World Cup.

Other teams that have played in previous World Cups: Azerbaijan, Belgium, Croatia, Italy, Netherlands, Poland and Ukraine.

In 2021 World Cup qualifying, Kazakhstan and Romania finished ahead of the Netherlands in their main round group (Kazakhstan beat both and hosts Romania drew with Netherlands). Kazakhstan then beat Romania in the elite round on their way to the finals.

Azerbaijan beat the Netherlands 9-5 on aggregate in the 2016 play-offs to reach the finals.

Ukraine beat Serbia 6-1 in the Futsal EURO 2022 group stage. Serbia defeated Ukraine 5-2 in the 2021 World Cup qualifying elite round (crucial to reaching the play-offs) and 2-1 in a dramatic Futsal EURO 2016 quarter-final in Belgrade.

Serbia beat Belgium 2-1 in the 2021 World Cup qualifying main round.

France beat Croatia 6-5 on aggregate in a play-off to reach their first major tournament, Futsal EURO 2018, having previously defeated Slovakia 4-1 in the main round.

Slovakia beat Croatia 5-3 in Futsal EURO 2022 to reach the quarter-finals. Croatia beat Slovakia 3-2 in the 2021 World Cup qualifying elite round.

Slovakia and Germany drew twice in the main round late last year.

Spain beat Italy in the final of both the 2004 World Cup and Futsal EURO 2007.

Italy and Slovenia drew 2-2 in the Futsal EURO 2022 group stage. Slovenia beat Italy in the 2014 and 2018 group stages but Italy won 2-1 in 2003 en route to claiming the title (as in 2014).

Czechia beat Slovenia 3-1 in the 2021 World Cup qualifying elite round.

Spain beat Czechia 5-2 in the 2021 World Cup round of 16 and have won all five previous competitive meetings, all in final tournaments.

Spain beat Slovenia twice in the Futsal EURO 2022 qualifying group stage.

Portugal beat Finland 3-2 in the Futsal EURO 2022 quarter-finals, having drawn 2-2 in the 2021 World Cup qualifying elite round.

Georgia beat Armenia home and away in the Futsal EURO 2022 qualifying group stage.

Finland beat Georgia 5-2 in the 2021 World Cup qualifying main round.

Match dates

15–16 September

19–20 September

5–7 October

9–11 October

14–15 December

20 December