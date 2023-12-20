Futsal World Cup elite round: France, Kazakhstan, Portugal, Spain, Ukraine in finals

France, Kazakhstan, Portugal, Spain and Ukraine won their FIFA Futsal World Cup qualifying elite round groups to reach the finals while Croatia, Finland, the Netherlands and Poland will play off in April for the last two European slots.

Five of the seven European qualifiers for the 2024 World Cup finals in Uzbekistan were decided by the home-and-away groups. The five group winners have qualified directly for the finals, while the best four runners-up will go into the elite round play-offs, with Italy missing out.

Who went through? Through to final tournament as group winners: France, Kazakhstan, Portugal (holders), Spain, Ukraine Through to elite round play-offs as four best group runners-up: Croatia, Finland, Netherlands, Poland

Qualifying format: How Europe's contenders are decided

France reached their first World Cup on Friday after a 7-1 success over Slovakia in Group C and completed their campaign with a 3-1 win in Germany. Croatia also beat Germany and Slovakia to make sure of a play-off berth.

Kazakhstan booked their place from Group A on Thursday with a 2-0 win against the Netherlands and then prevailed by the same score in Romania. The Netherlands' 3-0 defeat of Azerbaijan confirmed them in the play-offs.

Also on Friday, Portugal swept aside Finland 5-0 in Group E to ensure a title defence in Uzbekistan. Finland were already certain of second place and will now be in the play-offs.

Spain kept up their record of qualifying for all ten editions as they overpowered Czechia 7-1 on Friday, when Italy lost 4-2 in Slovenia in Group D. Italy then succumbed 4-0 at home to Spain and ended up second on goal difference ahead of Slovenia, beaten 3-2 in Czechia, but the Azzurri will not be in the play-offs pitting the best four runners-up.

Only one automatic qualification place was still up for grabs on Wednesday. Ukraine needed victory in Poland to pip their hosts and a 5-3 win took the visitors to the finals. Poland must settle for the play-offs.

A draw on 25 January will determine the two-legged play-off ties between 8 and 17 April that will decide the last European qualifiers for the finals, which are being held from 14 September to 6 October 2024.

Fixtures and results

Group A

20 December: Netherlands 3-0 Azerbaijan

20 December: Romania 0-2 Kazakhstan

15 December: Azerbaijan 5-5 Romania

14 December: Kazakhstan 2-0 Netherlands

11 October: Kazakhstan 3-2 Azerbaijan

10 October: Netherlands 5-0 Romania*

6 October: Azerbaijan 2-4 Kazakhstan

6 October: Romania 0-5 Netherlands*

20 September: Kazakhstan 4-3 Romania

20 September: Azerbaijan 6-1 Netherlands

15 September: Netherlands 0-2 Kazakhstan

15 September: Romania 3-1 Azerbaijan

*Match forfeited

Group B

20 December: Poland 3-5 Ukraine

20 December: Belgium 2-4 Serbia

15 December: Serbia 2-4 Poland

15 December: Ukraine 8-2 Belgium

11 ﻿October: Belgium 1-3 Poland

11 October: Ukraine 1-1 Serbia

6 October: Serbia 1-6 Ukraine

6 October: Poland 7-2 Belgium

20 September: Ukraine 2-3 Poland

20 September: Serbia 3-3 Belgium

15 September: Belgium 2-10 Ukraine

15 September: Poland 1-2 Serbia

Group C

20 December: Slovakia 2-4 Croatia

20 December: Germany 1-3 France

15 December: Croatia 4-0 Germany

14 December: France 7-1 Slovakia

10 October: Croatia 1-2 France

9 October: Slovakia 4-3 Germany

5 October: France 5-2 Croatia

5 October: Germany 4-3 Slovakia

20 September: France 6-2 Germany

20 September: Croatia 4-0 Slovakia

16 September: Slovakia 4-4 France

16 September: Germany 1-5 Croatia

Group D

20 December: Czechia 3-2 Slovenia

20 December: Italy 0-4 Spain

15 December: Slovenia 4-2 Italy

15 December: Spain 7-1 Czechia

11 October: Czechia 3-3 Italy

10 October: Spain 4-0 Slovenia

6 October: Slovenia 1-1 Spain

6 October: Italy 6-5 Czechia

20 September: Spain 1-0 Italy

19 September: Slovenia 2-1 Czechia

15 September: Czechia 0-3 Spain

15 September: Italy 3-1 Slovenia

Group E

Results

20 December: Finland vs Armenia*

20 December: Georgia 2-1 Portugal

15 December: Portugal 5-0 Finland

15 December: Armenia 3-1 Georgia

11 October: Portugal 7-1 Armenia**

11 October: Finland 5-0 Georgia***

7 October: Georgia 0-5 Finland***

6 October: Armenia 0-5 Portugal***

20 September: Portugal 5-0 Georgia****

20 September: Armenia 0-5 Finland****

16 September: Finland 1-5 Portugal

15 September: Georgia 2-1 Armenia

*Match cancelled

**Match forfeited, scoreline unchanged

***Match forfeited

****Match forfeited

Contenders

Armenia and Germany began in the preliminary round.

Portugal won the World Cup in 2021 in Lithuania as well as the last two Futsal EUROs and the first Futsal Finalissima in 2022; Spain were World Cup winners in 2000 and 2004.

Along with Portugal and Spain, Czechia, Kazakhstan and Serbia also appeared at the 2021 World Cup.

Other teams that have played in previous World Cups: Azerbaijan, Belgium, Croatia, Italy, Netherlands, Poland and Ukraine.

Match dates

15–16 September

19–20 September

5–7 October

9–11 October

14–15 December

20 December