Futsal World Cup results and fixtures

The tenth FIFA Futsal World Cup runs in Uzbekistan until 6 October.

Seven European nations, including reigning world and UEFA Futsal EURO champions Portugal, are among the 24 contenders.

Futsal World Cup groups Group A: Uzbekistan, Netherlands, Paraguay, Costa Rica Group B: Brazil, Cuba, Croatia, Thailand Group C: Argentina, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Angola Group D: Spain, Kazakhstan, New Zealand, Libya Group E: Portugal (holders), Panama, Tajikistan, Morocco Group F: IR Iran, Venezuela, Guatemala, France



Venues

Andijan Universal Sports Complex, Andijan

Bukhara Universal Sports Complex, Bukhara

Humo Arena, Tashkent

All times CET, local time in Uzbekistan is 3 hours ahead

Group stage

Group A: Uzbekistan (hosts), Netherlands, Paraguay, Costa Rica

14 September: Paraguay vs Costa Rica (14:30, Tashkent), Uzbekistan vs Netherlands (17:00, Tashkent)

17 September: Costa Rica vs Netherlands (14:30, Tashkent), Uzbekistan vs Paraguay (17:00, Tashkent)

20 September: Costa Rica vs Uzbekistan (17:00, Tashkent), Netherlands vs Paraguay (17:00, Bukhara)

Futsal Finalissima semi-final highlights: Portugal 2-1 Paraguay

Group B: Brazil, Cuba, Croatia, Thailand

14 September: Croatia 1-2 Thailand (Bukhara), Brazil vs Cuba (14:30, Bukhara)

17 September: Thailand vs Cuba (14:30, Bukhara), Brazil vs Croatia (17:00, Bukhara)

20 September: Thailand vs Brazil (14:30, Bukhara), Cuba vs Croatia (14:30, Tashkent)

Group C: Argentina, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Angola

15 September: Afghanistan vs Angola (14:30, Tashkent), Argentina vs Ukraine (17:00, Tashkent)

18 September: Angola vs Ukraine (14:30, Tashkent), Argentina vs Afghanistan (17:00, Tashkent)

21 September: Ukraine vs Afghanistan (17:00, Andijan), Angola vs Argentina (17:00, Tashkent)

2022 Futsal Finalissima semi-final highlights: Argentina 0-3 Spain

Group D: Spain, Kazakhstan, New Zealand, Libya

15 September: New Zealand vs Libya (12:00, Andijan), Spain vs Kazakhstan (14:30, Andijan)

18 September: Libya vs Kazakhstan (14:30, Andijan), Spain vs New Zealand (17:00, Andijan)

21 September: Kazakhstan vs New Zealand (14:30, Tashkent), Libya vs Spain (14:30, Andijan)

Group E: Portugal (holders), Panama, Tajikistan, Morocco

16 September: Portugal vs Panama (14:30, Tashkent), Tajikistan vs Morocco (17:00, Tashkent)

19 September: Morocco vs Panama (14:30, Tashkent), Portugal vs Tajikistan (17:00, Tashkent)

22 September: Morocco vs Portugal (14:30, Tashkent), Panama vs Tajikistan (14:30, Bukhara)

Futsal Finalissima final highlights: Spain 1-1 Portugal (2-4 pens)

Group F: Iran, Venezuela, Guatemala, France

16 September: Iran vs Venezuela (14:30, Bukhara), Guatemala vs France (17:00, Bukhara)

19 September: Iran vs Guatemala (14:30, Bukhara), France vs Venezuela (17:00, Bukhara)

22 September: France vs Iran (17:00, Bukhara), Venezuela vs Guatemala (17:00, Tashkent)

The top two in each group and the four best third-place teams advanced to the knockout phase.

Knockout phase

Round of 16

24 September: 1B vs 3ACD (14:30, Bukhara)

24 September: 2A vs 2C (17:00, Tashkent)

25 September: 1D vs 3BEF (14:30, Andijan)

25 September: 1A vs 3CDE (17:00, Tashkent)

26 September: 1F vs 2E (14:30, Bukhara)

26 September: 1E v 2D (17:00, Andijan)

27 September: 2B vs 2F (14:30, Bukhara)

27 September: 1C vs 3ABF (17:00, Tashkent)

Quarter-finals

29 September: (QF1) 1B / 3ACD vs 1F / 2E (14:30, Bukhara)

29 September: (QF2) 2A / 2C vs 1D / 2BEF (17:00, Tashkent)

30 September: (QF3) 2B / 2F vs 1A / 3CDE (14:30, Bukhara)

30 September: (QF4) 1E / 2D vs 1C / 3ABF (17:00, Tashkent)

Semi-finals

2 October: (SF1) QF2 vs QF1 (17:00, Tashkent)

3 October: (SF2) QF4 vs QF3 (17:00, Tashkent)

Third-place match

6 October: Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2 (14:30, Tashkent)

Final

6 October: Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (17:00, Tashkent)

Meet the European contenders

Qualifying main round: Group 7 winners (W5-1h vs Hungary, W7-0a vs Israel, W6-1h vs Israel, D1-1a vs Hungary)

Qualifying elite round: Group C runners-up (W5-1a vs Germany, W4-0h vs Slovakia, L2-5a vs France, L1-2h vs France, W4-0h vs Germany, W4-2a vs Slovakia)

Qualifying elite round play-offs: W5-4agg vs Poland (W3-2a, D2-2h)

Previous World Cups: 2000 (Second group stage)

EURO 2022: Group stage

EURO best: Fourth place (2012)

Qualifying main round: Group 9 winners (W9-1h vs Norway, D0-0a vs Serbia, W3-1a vs Norway, W2-0h vs Serbia)

Qualifying elite round: Group C winners (D4-4a vs Slovakia, W6-2h vs Germany, W5-2h vs Croatia, W2-1a vs Croatia, W7-1h vs Slovakia, W3-1a vs Germany)

Previous World Cups: Finals debut

EURO 2022: Did not qualify

EURO best: Group stage (2018)

Qualifying main round: Group 5 winners (W2-0h vs Slovenia, W5-1a vs Montenegro, W7-0h vs Montenegro, D3-3a vs Slovenia)

Qualifying elite round: Group A winners (W2-0a vs Netherlands, W4-3h vs Romania, W4-2a vs Azerbaijan, W3-2h vs Azerbaijan, W2-0h vs Netherlands, W2-0a vs Romania)

Previous World Cups: 2000* (First group stage), 2016 (Round of 16), 2021 (Fourth place)

EURO 2022: Quarter-finals

Futsal EURO best: Third place (2016)

*Representing AFC

Qualifying main round: Group 11 runners-up (W2-1h vs Kosovo, L2-4a vs Ukraine, D3-3a vs Kosovo, D1-1h vs Ukraine)

Qualifying main round play-offs: W11-3agg vs Moldova (W5-2h, W6-1a)

Qualifying elite round: Group A runners-up (L0-2h vs Kazakhstan, L1-6a vs Azerbaijan, W5-0a forfeit vs Romania, W5-0h forfeit vs Romania, L0-2a vs Kazakhstan, W3-0h vs Azerbaijan)

Qualifying elite round play-offs: W5-5agg, 5-4pens vs Finland (D1-1h, D4-4a aet)

Previous World Cups: 1989 (Runners-up), 1992 (Second group stage), 1996 (Second group stage), 2000 (Second group stage)

EURO 2022: Group stage (hosts)

EURO best: Fourth place (1999)

Futsal EURO 2022: All Portugal's goals

Qualifying main round: Group 4 winners (W5-3h vs Belarus, W6-0a vs Lithuania, W2-0h vs Lithuania W4-2a vs Belarus)

Qualifying elite round: Group E winners (W5-1a vs Finland, W5-0h forfeit vs Georgia, W5-0a forfeit vs Armenia, W7-1h vs Armenia, W5-0h vs Finland, W5-0a forfeit vs Georgia)

Previous World Cup appearances: 2000 (Third place), 2004 (Second group stage), 2008 (First group stage), 2012 (Quarter-finals), 2016 (Fourth place), 2021 (Winners)

EURO 2022: Winners

EURO best: Winners (2018, 2022)

Futsal Finalissima: Winners (2022)

Qualifying main round: Group 1 winners (W7-2h vs Moldova, W11-0a vs Cyprus, W13-0h vs Cyprus, W4-0a vs Moldova)

Qualifying elite round: Group D winners (W3-0a vs Czechia, W1-0h vs Italy, D1-1a vs Slovenia, W4-0h vs Slovenia, W7-1h vs Czechia, W4-0a vs Italy)

Previous World Cup appearances: 1989 (First group stage), 1992 (Third place), 1996 (Runners-up), 2000 (Winners), 2004 (Winners), 2008 (Runners-up), 2012 (Runners-up, 2016 (Quarter-finals), 2021 (Quarter-finals) – one of three teams to have qualified for all ten editions with Argentina and Brazil

EURO 2022: Third place

Futsal EURO best: Winners (1996, 2001, 2005, 2007, 2010, 2012, 2016)

Futsal Finalissima: Runners-up (2022)

Qualifying main round: Group 11 winners (W3-1h vs Kosovo, W4-2h vs Netherlands, W5-2a vs Kosovo, D1-1a vs Netherlands)

Qualifying elite round: Group B winners (W10-2a vs Belgium, L2-3h vs Poland, W6-1a vs Serbia, D1-1h vs Serbia, W8-2h vs Belgium, W5-3a vs Poland)

Previous World Cup appearances: 1996 (Fourth place), 2004 (Second group stage), 2008 (Second group stage), 2012 (Quarter-finals), 2016 (Round of 16)

EURO 2022: Fourth place

EURO best: Runners-up (2001, 2003)

World Cup roll of honour



2021: Portugal 2-1 Argentina (hosts: Lithuania)

2016: Argentina 5-4 Russia (Colombia)

2012: Brazil 3-2 aet Spain (Thailand)

2008: Brazil 2-2, 4-3 pens Spain (Brazil)

2004: Spain 2-1 Italy (Chinese Taipei)

2000: Spain 4-3 Brazil (Guatemala)

1996: Brazil 6-4 Spain (Spain)

1992: Brazil 4-1 United States (Hong Kong)

1989: Brazil 2-1 Netherlands (Netherlands)