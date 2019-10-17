Futsal World Cup main round starts Wednesday
Thursday 17 October 2019
The main round runs from Wednesday to Sunday with 16 elite-round berths on offer.
The 2020 FIFA Futsal World Cup main round starts on Wednesday with 32 teams competing for 16 places in the elite round on the road to Lithuania – as well as byes in UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 qualifying.
- All the matches
- Top two in each group progress to elite round draw on 7 November
- Those 16 teams also receive byes to new UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 qualifying group stage, played home and away
The groups
Group 1 (24–27 October): Spain, Poland (hosts), Georgia*, Finland*
Group 2 (24–27 October): Ukraine, Slovenia, North Macedonia* (hosts), Kosovo*
Group 3 (23–26 October): Azerbaijan (hosts), Slovakia, Moldova*, Montenegro*
Group 4 (24–27 October): Italy (hosts), Hungary, Belarus*, England*
Group 5 (23–26 October): Kazakhstan, Romania (hosts), Netherlands*, Albania*
Group 6 (23–26 October): Serbia, France (hosts), Belgium*, Switzerland*
Group 7 (23–26 October): Russia, Croatia (hosts), Bosnia and Herzegovina*, Sweden*
Group 8 (24–27 October): Portugal (hosts), Czech Republic, Latvia*, Germany*
*Came through preliminary round
- The top two teams in each group will progress to the elite round.
- Spain have qualified for all eight previous World Cups and won in 2000 and 2004.
- Russia lost the 2016 final to Argentina.
- Portugal are the reigning European champions.
- The Netherlands will host UEFA Futsal EURO 2022.
- FYR Macedonia replaced Ukraine as Group 2 hosts.
- Germany and Kosovo came through the preliminary round on their World Cup debuts.
Elite round and play-offs
- The four elite round group winners will qualify for the finals and the four runners-up will go into the play-offs.
- In the play-offs, the four sides will be drawn into two ties, played on a home-and-away basis, to decide Europe's last two qualifiers.
Road to Lithuania: calendar
Elite round draw: 7 November 2019
Elite round: 28 January–2 February 2020
Play-off draw: tbc, Nyon
Play-offs: 9 & 12 April 2020
Finals draw: tbc, Lithuania
Finals: 12 September–4 October 2020, Lithuania (Kaunas Arena, Vilnius Arena and Klaipėda Arena)
Qualifying allocation
AFC 5
CAF 3
CONCACAF 4
CONMEBOL 4
OFC 1
UEFA 7 (hosts Lithuania and 6 qualifiers)
World Cup roll of honour
2016: Argentina 5-4 Russia (Colombia)
2012: Brazil 3-2 aet Spain (Thailand)
2008: Brazil 2-2, 4-3 pens Spain (Brazil)
2004: Spain 2-1 Italy (Chinese Taipei)
2000: Spain 4-3 Brazil (Guatemala)
1996: Brazil 6-4 Spain (Spain)
1992: Brazil 4-1 United States (Hong Kong)
1989: Brazil 2-1 Netherlands (Netherlands)