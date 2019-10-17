Futsal World Cup main round starts Wednesday

Thursday 17 October 2019

The main round runs from Wednesday to Sunday with 16 elite-round berths on offer.

Italy are among the eight group hosts
Italy are among the eight group hosts ©Getty Images

The 2020 FIFA Futsal World Cup main round starts on Wednesday with 32 teams competing for 16 places in the elite round on the road to Lithuania – as well as byes in UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 qualifying.

The groups

Group 1 (24–27 October): Spain, Poland (hosts), Georgia*, Finland*

Group 2 (24–27 October): Ukraine, Slovenia, North Macedonia* (hosts), Kosovo*

Group 3 (23–26 October): Azerbaijan (hosts), Slovakia, Moldova*, Montenegro*

Group 4 (24–27 October): Italy (hosts), Hungary, Belarus*, England*

Group 5 (23–26 October): Kazakhstan, Romania (hosts), Netherlands*, Albania*

Group 6 (23–26 October): Serbia, France (hosts), Belgium*, Switzerland*

Group 7 (23–26 October): Russia, Croatia (hosts), Bosnia and Herzegovina*, Sweden*

Group 8 (24–27 October): Portugal (hosts), Czech Republic, Latvia*, Germany*

*Came through preliminary round

  • The top two teams in each group will progress to the elite round.
  • Spain have qualified for all eight previous World Cups and won in 2000 and 2004.
  • Russia lost the 2016 final to Argentina.
  • Portugal are the reigning European champions.
  • The Netherlands will host UEFA Futsal EURO 2022.
  • FYR Macedonia replaced Ukraine as Group 2 hosts.
  • Germany and Kosovo came through the preliminary round on their World Cup debuts.

Elite round and play-offs

  • The four elite round group winners will qualify for the finals and the four runners-up will go into the play-offs.
  • In the play-offs, the four sides will be drawn into two ties, played on a home-and-away basis, to decide Europe's last two qualifiers.

Road to Lithuania: calendar

Elite round draw: 7 November 2019
Elite round: 28 January–2 February 2020
Play-off draw: tbc, Nyon
Play-offs: 9 & 12 April 2020
Finals draw: tbc, Lithuania
Finals: 12 September–4 October 2020, Lithuania (Kaunas Arena, Vilnius Arena and Klaipėda Arena)

Qualifying allocation

AFC 5
CAF 3
CONCACAF 4
CONMEBOL 4
OFC 1
UEFA 7 (hosts Lithuania and 6 qualifiers)

World Cup roll of honour

2016: Argentina 5-4 Russia (Colombia)
2012: Brazil 3-2 aet Spain (Thailand)
2008: Brazil 2-2, 4-3 pens Spain (Brazil)
2004: Spain 2-1 Italy (Chinese Taipei)
2000: Spain 4-3 Brazil (Guatemala)
1996: Brazil 6-4 Spain (Spain)
1992: Brazil 4-1 United States (Hong Kong)
1989: Brazil 2-1 Netherlands (Netherlands)

Futsal World Cup preliminary round report

LiveFutsal World Cup preliminary round report

The line-up for October's main round is set after 16 teams progressed from the preliminary round on the road to Lithuania.
