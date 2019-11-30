One million UEFA EURO 2020 tickets go on sale to fans of qualified teams

049 - Tickets available exclusively via EURO2020.com

Fans of the 20 countries that have already qualified for UEFA EURO 2020 will be able to apply for tickets to watch their team's games when they go on sale exclusively at EURO2020.com on Wednesday 4 December at 14:00 CET.

Supporters will have until 14:00 CET on 18 December to snap up these must-have tickets for the tournament, which celebrates 60 years of the UEFA European Football Championship, with the final at the world’s most famous football ground, Wembley Stadium in London.

Supporters of the four teams who qualify through the European Qualifiers play-offs will be able to apply for tickets shortly after the completion of these matches, which will be played from 26 to 31 March 2020.

Over half the tickets being made available for all games will be in the cheapest price category, with prices for group stage matches starting at €30 (in Baku, Bucharest and Budapest) and €50 in the other host cities.

This latest round of sales follows the hugely successful general public ticket sales in summer 2019, when 19.3 million ticket requests were received between 12 June and 12 July 2019 for the 1.5 million tickets on offer.

UEFA EURO 2020 is the biggest UEFA European Football Championship ever, with over 3 million tickets available, 82% of which are allocated to all fans.

Tickets for supporters of participating teams

Round UEFA EURO 2020 Host City Tickets for supporters of participating teams Group stage Copenhagen 14,000 Group stage Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Dublin, Glasgow and St Petersburg 20,000 Group stage Munich, Rome 24,000 Group stage London 28,000 Round of 16 Amsterdam, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow and London 12,000 Quarter-finals Baku, Munich, Rome and St Petersburg 12,000 Semi-finals London 24,000 Final London 26,000



The football association (FA) of each qualifying team has its own ticket application conditions for its team’s fans, who will be able to apply for tickets for group stage matches or ‘Follow my Team’ tickets, which allow fans to attend a knockout stage match of their team independently of the location of the match. If the team is eliminated before that match, fans will be reimbursed for the corresponding ticket.

For all matches where demand exceeds supply, tickets will be allocated in accordance with the process set by each FA. All applicants who apply for tickets will be notified of the outcome by the end of January 2020.

Continuing the UEFA EURO 2020 Fans First ticket strategy launched in May 2019, fans of all qualified teams can apply for Fans First tickets for the semi-finals and final, priced at only €85 and €95 respectively. Fans First tickets will be sold as conditional tickets, with supporters being reimbursed if their team is knocked out before the semi-final or final.



More tickets available for general public

Fans who do not meet the criteria set by their FA or who do not follow a specific a team are now also encouraged again to apply via the public ballot on EURO2020.com/tickets, where the next tranche of tickets will also be available from 4 December 2019 at 14:00 CET.

To recognise the valuable contribution of fans to football, and continuing the extremely successful Fans First programme launched in May 2019, unsuccessful applicants may be invited (based on their ballot ranking) to purchase any available tickets at a later stage (due to failed payments or ticket returns).

Accessibility tickets for fans requiring easy access seats, as well as for those who use a wheelchair, will be sold at the same price as the lowest price category 3 tickets, regardless of the seat position.

For information about UEFA EURO 2020 official hospitality sales packages, visit EURO2020.com/hospitality

A detailed ticketing brochure can be accessed here.