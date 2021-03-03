UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Group A
Turkey
Turkey
TUR
Italy
Italy
ITA
Group A
Wales
Wales
WAL
Switzerland
Switzerland
SUI
Group B
Denmark
Denmark
DEN
Finland
Finland
FIN
Group B
Belgium
Belgium
BEL
Russia
Russia
RUS
Group D
England
England
ENG
Croatia
Croatia
CRO
Group C
Austria
Austria
AUT
North Macedonia
North Macedonia
MKD
Group C
Netherlands
Netherlands
NED
Ukraine
Ukraine
UKR
Group D
Scotland
Scotland
SCO
Czech Republic
Czech Republic
CZE
Group E
Poland
Poland
POL
Slovakia
Slovakia
SVK
Group E
Spain
Spain
ESP
Sweden
Sweden
SWE
Group F
Hungary
Hungary
HUN
Portugal
Portugal
POR
Group F
France
France
FRA
Germany
Germany
GER
Editor's pick
Seven massive EURO games
Seven massive EURO games

Put these dates in your diary for this summer's final tournament.
Headlines
eEURO 2021: fixtures and results
eEURO 2021: fixtures and results

All the qualifying group stage fixtures and results for the second edition of the eEURO.
EURO 2020: all the fixtures
EURO 2020: all the fixtures

UEFA EURO 2020 will take place between 11 June and 11 July 2021.
01:47
Watch the best EURO skills
Watch the best EURO skills

Zinédine Zidane, Cristiano Ronaldo, Alessandro Del Piero, Zlatan Ibrahimović feature.
EURO 2020 centurions
EURO 2020 centurions

We run the rule over the international centurions you can expect to see at UEFA EURO 2020.
Latest ticketing information
Latest ticketing information

Get the latest on UEFA EURO 2020 tickets.

Latest news

EURO contenders: Germany
EURO contenders: Germany

Three-time champions and three-time runners-up, Germany are masters of EURO final tournaments.
EURO contenders: France
EURO contenders: France

Two-time winners France will once again be aiming to add the EURO crown to their world title.
EURO contenders: Portugal
EURO contenders: Portugal

We continue our look at the history and pedigree of all 24 EURO contenders. Next: Portugal.
EURO contenders: Hungary
EURO contenders: Hungary

Hungary reached the knockouts on their EURO return in 2016.
EURO 2020 form guide
EURO 2020 form guide

How the 24 qualified teams are shaping up: upcoming fixtures, form, and latest XIs.
EURO contenders: Slovakia
EURO contenders: Slovakia

We continue our look at the history and pedigree of all 24 EURO contenders. Next: Slovakia.

Host cities

Amsterdam
Baku
Bilbao
Bucharest
Budapest
Copenhagen
Dublin
Glasgow
London
Munich
Rome
Saint Petersburg

Groups

Latest videos

02:31
EURO 2020's centurions: Ramos, Ronaldo and more
03/03/2021
EURO 2020's centurions: Ramos, Ronaldo and more
04:54
EURO 2020: Meet the teams
13/11/2020
EURO 2020: Meet the teams
02:39
Watch all Ronaldo's EURO goals
05/02/2021
Watch all Ronaldo's EURO goals
00:38
Stunning Ibrahimović strike for Sweden
26/02/2021
Stunning Ibrahimović strike for Sweden

04:32
All England's qualifying goals
15/02/2021
All England's qualifying goals
00:34
Watch fastest ever EURO goal
03/02/2021
Watch fastest ever EURO goal
03:30
All Netherlands' qualifying goals
05/02/2021
All Netherlands' qualifying goals
15:38
EURO 2016: watch every goal
14/07/2016
EURO 2016: watch every goal
05:00
All Belgium's qualifying goals
01/02/2021
All Belgium's qualifying goals
05:52
All Italy's EURO qualifying goals
19/01/2021
All Italy's EURO qualifying goals
02:23
All of Turkey's EURO 2020 qualifying goals
18/01/2021
All of Turkey's EURO 2020 qualifying goals
02:26
EURO 96’ highlights: England 2-0 Scotland
11/04/2016
EURO 96’ highlights: England 2-0 Scotland
02:59
EURO 2016 highlights: Hungary 3-3 Portugal
12/11/2020
EURO 2016 highlights: Hungary 3-3 Portugal
01:47
Watch the best EURO skills
08/07/2020
Watch the best EURO skills
03:18
Watch EURO's biggest shocks
04/07/2020
Watch EURO's biggest shocks
02:55
Watch great EURO volleys
25/06/2020
Watch great EURO volleys
03:07
Goals at three+ EUROs
06/07/2020
Goals at three+ EUROs
04:56
EURO's big impact substitutes
02/07/2020
EURO's big impact substitutes
01:15
Watch every Panenka penalty at EURO
06/03/2020
Watch every Panenka penalty at EURO
01:23
EURO 2004 final highlights: Greece 1-0 Portugal
19/05/2016
EURO 2004 final highlights: Greece 1-0 Portugal