Regions' Cup finals draw made
Wednesday 13 March 2019
The UEFA Regions' Cup finals draw was held during half-time of Bayern v Liverpool.
The UEFA Regions' Cup finals draw was made at Fußball Arena München during half-time of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg between Bayern and Liverpool.
UEFA Regions' Cup finals draw
Group A: Bavaria (GER, hosts), Istanbul (TUR), West Slovakia (SVK), Ligue de Normandie (FRA)
Group B: Hradec Králové (CZE), Dolny Śląsk (POL), South Region – Chayka (RUS), Castilla y León (ESP)
Group stage: 18, 20, 23 June
Final: 26 June
- Qualifying: matches; final standings
- Former champions qualified: Dolny Śląsk (2007), Castilla y León (2009)
- Spain have a team in the finals for a record eighth time
- Istanbul hosted the 2017 tournament
- Hradec Králové are a record seventh different Czech team to qualify
- Ligue de Normandie were formed in 2016 by a merger of clubs including 2007 qualifiers Ligue de Basse-Normandie
- Zagreb of Croatia, 2017 winners and 2015 runners-up, were beaten to the 2019 finals by Ligue de Normandie
- The Irish representatives, who won in 2015 but lost in the 2017 final, missed out behind West Slovakia
Venues
Burghausen (final)
Hankofen
Kelheim
Landshut
Neustadt