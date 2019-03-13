Regions' Cup finals draw made

Wednesday 13 March 2019

The UEFA Regions' Cup finals draw was held during half-time of Bayern v Liverpool.

Regions' Cup finals draw made
The UEFA Regions' Cup finals draw was made at Fußball Arena München during half-time of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg between Bayern and Liverpool.

UEFA Regions' Cup finals draw

Group A: Bavaria (GER, hosts), Istanbul (TUR), West Slovakia (SVK), Ligue de Normandie (FRA)

Group B: Hradec Králové (CZE), Dolny Śląsk (POL), South Region – Chayka (RUS), Castilla y León (ESP)

Group stage: 18, 20, 23 June
Final: 26 June

2017 UEFA Regions' Cup review
  • Qualifying: matches; final standings
  • Former champions qualified: Dolny Śląsk (2007), Castilla y León (2009)
  • Spain have a team in the finals for a record eighth time
  • Istanbul hosted the 2017 tournament
  • Hradec Králové are a record seventh different Czech team to qualify
  • Ligue de Normandie were formed in 2016 by a merger of clubs including 2007 qualifiers Ligue de Basse-Normandie
  • Zagreb of Croatia, 2017 winners and 2015 runners-up, were beaten to the 2019 finals by Ligue de Normandie
  • The Irish representatives, who won in 2015 but lost in the 2017 final, missed out behind West Slovakia

Venues

Burghausen (final)
Hankofen
Kelheim
Landshut
Neustadt

