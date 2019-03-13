Regions' Cup finals draw made

The UEFA Regions' Cup finals draw was made at Fußball Arena München during half-time of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg between Bayern and Liverpool.

UEFA Regions' Cup finals draw

Group A: Bavaria (GER, hosts), Istanbul (TUR), West Slovakia (SVK), Ligue de Normandie (FRA)

Group B: Hradec Králové (CZE), Dolny Śląsk (POL), South Region – Chayka (RUS), Castilla y León (ESP)

Group stage: 18, 20, 23 June

Final: 26 June

Qualifying: matches; final standings

Former champions qualified: Dolny Śląsk (2007), Castilla y León (2009)

Spain have a team in the finals for a record eighth time

Istanbul hosted the 2017 tournament

Hradec Králové are a record seventh different Czech team to qualify

Ligue de Normandie were formed in 2016 by a merger of clubs including 2007 qualifiers Ligue de Basse-Normandie

Zagreb of Croatia, 2017 winners and 2015 runners-up, were beaten to the 2019 finals by Ligue de Normandie

The Irish representatives, who won in 2015 but lost in the 2017 final, missed out behind West Slovakia

Venues

Burghausen (final)

Hankofen

Kelheim

Landshut

Neustadt