The UEFA Regions' Cup is a unique amateur tournament that has been running for more than 25 years.

What is the UEFA Regions' Cup?

The UEFA Regions' Cup is a competition for players who have never featured at any professional level. Contested by the winners of national amateur tournaments – with the smallest countries fielding national amateur teams – it is a showcase for the wealth of talent that exists under the radar in European football.

Over the first 13 editions, 28 different nations produced final tournament contenders, a number will increase to 29 in 2027 as Cheshire Football League will represent England. San Marino hosted the last final tournament in 2025, won by Aragón of Spain. The venue for the 2027 finals is to be announced.

2025 final highlights: Aragón 1-0 Dolnośląski

Who are the winners?

Spanish sides have won four of the 13 completed editions (Veneto of Italy and Dolnośląski of Poland the only multiple champions). Dolnośląski got to their third final in 2025, a record for an individual region, and have qualified for the sixth time overall and fourth in a row in 2027. Six editions have been won by the hosts (indicated*).

*Hosts

Hall of fame

Players with the most UEFA Regions' Cup appearances (including qualifying)

28: Ken Hoey (IRL: Republic of Ireland Amateur, Region 1, Leinster & Munster, Eastern Region, Region 2)

28: Brendan O'Connell (IRL: Republic of Ireland Amateur, Region 1, Leinster & Munster, Eastern Region)

27: Jimmy Carr (IRL: Leinster & Munster, Eastern Region, Region 2, Republic of Ireland Amateur, Munster FA)

27: Ray Whelehan (IRL: Republic of Ireland Amateur, Region 1, Leinster & Munster)

25: Jakub Bohdanowicz (POL: Dolnośląski)

25: James Walsh (IRL: Republic of Ireland Amateur, Region 1, Leinster & Munster)

Players with the most UEFA Regions' Cup finals appearances

15: Ken Hoey (IRL: Republic of Ireland Amateur, Region 1, Leinster & Munster, Eastern Region, Region 2)

13: Jakub Bohdanowicz (POL: Dolnośląski)

13: Brendan O'Connell (IRL: Republic of Ireland Amateur, Region 1, Leinster & Munster, Eastern Region)

11: Nikica Brujić (CRO: Zagreb)

11: Jimmy Carr (IRL: Eastern Region, Region 2, Republic of Ireland Amateur)

Record-breaker Ken Hoey lifts the trophy in 2015 ©Sportsfile

Players with the most UEFA Regions' Cup final appearances

3: Ken Hoey (IRL: Region 1, Leinster & Munster, Eastern Region)

3: Brendan O'Connell (IRL: Republic of Ireland Amateur, Region 1, Leinster & Munster, Eastern Region)

Players with the most UEFA Regions' Cup goals (including qualifying)

18: Željko Štulec (CRO: Zagreb)

9: Serhiy Chudak (UKR: Kahovka-Kzeso)

9: Javier Moreno (ESP: Madrid)

9: Aretas Gėgžna (LTU: Nevézis)

9: Zoltán Varga (HUN: Szabolcs Gabona Csoport)

9: James Walsh (IRL: Republic of Ireland Amateur, Region 1, Leinster & Munster)

Players with the most UEFA Regions' Cup finals goals

6: Zoltán Varga (HUN: Szabolcs Gabona Csoport)

5: Gabriel David (CZE: Central Moravia)

5: Roberto Puente (ESP: Castilla y León)

Titles by nation

﻿4: Spain

3: Italy

2: Poland

1: Croatia, Czechia, Portugal, Republic of Ireland

Final appearances by nation

6: Spain

3: Italy, Poland, Republic of Ireland

2: Bulgaria, Croatia, Portugal

1: Czechia, France, Germany, Romania, Serbia

Medals (including bronze as group runners-up) per nation

8: Spain

4: Czechia, Germany

3: Bulgaria, Croatia, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Serbia, Türkiye

2: Hungary, Russia, Ukraine

1: Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, France, Romania, Slovakia

Final tournament appearances per nation

11: Spain*

10: Czechia*

8: Poland*, Repubic of Ireland﻿*

6: Bosnia and Herzegovina*

5: Croatia, Germany, Portugal, Russia, Serbia*, Ukraine

4: Bulgaria, Slovakia*, Türkiye

3: France, Italy, Northern Ireland, Switzerland

2: Azerbaijan, Hungary, Netherlands, Romania

1: Belarus, Belgium, England*, Finland, Georgia, Israel, San Marino

*inc 2027

Finals top scorers

2025: Samir Benkreira (SUI: Vaud) 3

2023: Julian Kania (GER: Bavaria) 4

2019: Arif Ekin (GER: Bavaria) 3

2017: Roberto Puente (ESP: Castilla y León) 4

2015: Salim Uzun (TUR: Ankara) 4

2013: Franco Ballarini (ITA: Veneto) 4

2011: José Ferreira (POR: Braga) 3

2009: Aleksandr Gorbunov (RUS: Privolzhie) 4

2007: Admir Hanić (BIH: Tuzla Canton); Szymon Jaskułowski (POL: Dolnośląski Region); Javier Santos (POR: Aveiro) 2

2005: Ivan Todorov (BUL: South-West Sofia) 4

2003: Zoltán Varga (HUN: Szabolcs Gabona Csoport) 6

2001: Gabriel David (CZE: Central Moravia) 5

1999: Alain Borriero (ITA: Veneto); Javier Moreno (ESP: Madrid) 3

Season top scorers including qualifiers

2024/25: Jakub Slavík (CZE: Hradec Králové) 6

2022/23: Siarhei Lizunou (BLR: "Kolos" Cherven) 7

2018/19: Aretas Gėgžna (LTU: Nevézis) 7﻿

2016/17: Željko Štulec (CRO: Zagreb) 8

2014/15: Arjan Rexhepi (CRO: Zagreb), Richard Thompson (NIR: Eastern Region) 6

2012/13: Imre Domokos (HUN: Keleti Régió) 7

2010/11: Fatih Deniz (TUR: Ankara), Sergey Lednev (RUS: South Region) 6

2008/09: Ilya Bolshakov (RUS: Privolzhie), Aleksandr Gorbunov (RUS: Privolzhie), Dean Kelly (IRL: Region 1), Antonio Ramírez (ESP: Castilla y León), Ray Whelehan (IRL: Region 1) 4

2006/07: George Mavroudis (GRE: Eastern Attica) 5

2004/05: Serhiy Chudak (UKR: Kahovka-Kzeso) 9

2002/03: Zoltán Varga (HUN: Szabolcs Gabona Csoport) 9

2000/01: Javier Moreno (ESP: Madrid), Todor Radomirov (BUL: Plovdiv) 6

1999: Avraham Ben-Ezra (ISR: Israel Amateur) 6