UEFA Regions' Cup preliminary round starts 14 June
Thursday, February 19, 2026
The preliminary round runs from 14 to 20 June in Armenia, starting the road to the 2026/27 finals.
Qualifying for the 2026/27 UEFA Regions' Cup begins with the preliminary round running from 14 to 20 June in Armenia.
As usual, the European amateur competition runs with two rounds of qualifying, leading to an eight-team final tournament in summer 2027. In all 34 associations have entered, with their regional representatives to be determined ahead of qualifying (though Malta and San Marino are represented by their national amateur teams).
Three associations begin in the preliminary round, with the Armenian hosts to be joined by representatives from Estonia and Lithuania. The mini-tournament winners will advance to join the other 31 entrants in the intermediate round, with the eight one-venue mini-tournaments to be played on dates between 21 August and 4 December to be set.
The eight intermediate round group winners will qualify for the final tournament, with the host venue to be announced. The most recent edition in 2024/25 was won by Aragón of Spain, with the final tournament in San Marino.
Regions' Cup preliminary round
Group A (14–20 June): Armenia (hosts), Estonia, Lithuania
Regions' Cup intermediate round groups
Group 1 (dates TBC): Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts), Wales, North Macedonia, Preliminary round winners
Group 2 (dates TBC): Serbia, San Marino*, Slovenia (hosts), Moldova
Group 3 (dates TBC): Portugal, Finland, England, Sweden (hosts)
Group 4 (14–20 October): Czechia, Bulgaria, Georgia (hosts), Kazakhstan
Group 5 (dates TBC): Spain, Hungary, Israel, Latvia (hosts)
Group 6 (29 October–4 November): Slovakia, Italy, Northern Ireland, Albania (hosts)
Group 7 (dates TBC): Poland, Türkiye (hosts), Romania, Azerbaijan
Group 8 (dates TBC): Croatia, Republic of Ireland (hosts), Belarus, Malta*
*Malta and San Marino enter national amateur teams, all other associations enter regional amateur teams to be determined.