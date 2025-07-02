UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Aragón win 2025 Regions' Cup: At a glance

Wednesday, July 2, 2025

The story of the 2025 finals after Aragón became the second consecutive Spanish winners following a dramatic final against Dolnośląski.

Spain have now produced four of the 13 champions
2025 Regions' Cup: Podium

Winners: Aragón (ESP)

Runners-up: Dolnośląski Region (POL)

Bronze medals (group runners-up): FA of Vojvodina (SRB), Rijeka Region (CRO)

Top scorers (finals)

3 Samir Benkreira Hanchour (SUI: Vaud)

2 Chegu (ESP: Aragón)
2 Marino Matković (CRO: Rijeka)
2 Adam Novotný (CZE: Hradec Králové)
2 César San Agustín (ESP: Aragón)
2 Daniel Torcal (ESP: Aragón)

2025 Regions' Cup final highlights: Aragón 1-0 Dolnośląski

Top scorers (including qualifying)

6 Jakub Slavík (CZE: Hradec Králové)

5 Raúl Samitier (ESP: Aragón)

4 Levani Botkoveli (GEO: Football School Bridge)
4 Mate Ivetić (CRO: Rijeka)
4 Marino Matković (CRO: Rijeka)
4 Dobrin Petrov (BUL: South-West Bulgaria)
4 Daniel Torcal (ESP: Aragón)

Regions' Cup highlights: Vojvodina 0-3 Aragón

The lowdown

  • Aragón became the fourth Spanish winners after Basque Country in 2005, Castilla y León in 2009 and Galicia in 2023. Spain have now been represented in six of the 13 finals and have won medals in eight editions, four more than the next best tally.
  • Spain now have four titles to Italy's three, and never before has one nation provided two consecutive champions.
  • Dolnośląski became the first distinct region to reach three finals and remain joint-record two-time champions with Veneto of Italy.
  • Aragón equalled the record of fewest final tournament goals conceded while winning the competition: one, matching Veneto in 2013 and Eastern Region in 2015. Like Veneto in the 2013 edition, they also kept three qualifying clean sheets.
  • This was the first UEFA tournament final to be played in San Marino. They were picked as hosts after becoming the first team from their nation to qualify for any UEFA final tournament. Länsi-Vantaan Ylpeys were the first Finnish qualifiers, meaning 28 different associations have been represented in the 13 final tournaments.

The results

Final

Tuesday 1 July

Aragón 1-0 Dolnośląski Region (aet, Aquaviva Stadium)

Group stage

Matchday 3

Saturday 28 June

Group A
Hradec Králové 1-0 San Marino (Aquaviva Stadium)
FA of Vojvodina 0-3 Aragón (Stadio di Montecchio)

Dolnośląski Region 1-0 Rijeka Region

Group B
Dolnośląski Region 2-1 Länsi-Vantaan Ylpeys (Aquaviva Stadium)
Rijeka Region 3-2 Vaud (Stadio di Montecchio)

Matchday 2

Wednesday 25 June

Group A
Hradec Králové 1-2 FA of Vojvodina (Aquaviva Stadium)
San Marino 0-1 Aragón (Aquaviva Stadium)

Regions' Cup highlights: Rijeka 3-2 Vaud

Group B
Länsi-Vantaan Ylpeys 2-3 Vaud (Stadio di Montecchio)
Dolnośląski Region 1-0 Rijeka Region (Stadio di Montecchio)

Matchday 1

Monday 23 June

Group A
Aragón 1-1 Hradec Králové (Aquaviva Stadium)
San Marino 1-1 FA of Vojvodina (Aquaviva Stadium)

Group B
Länsi-Vantaan Ylpeys 1-1 Rijeka Region (Stadio di Montecchio)
Vaud 0-1 Dolnośląski Region (Stadio di Montecchio)

Regions' Cup highlights: Länsi-Vantaan Ylpeys 2-3 Vaud

Roll of honour

Champions

*Hosts

2024/25: Aragón (ESP)
2022/23: Galicia (ESP)*
2020/21: edition cancelled
2018/19: Dolnośląski (POL)
2016/17: Zagreb (CRO)
2014/15: Eastern Region (IRL)*
2012/13: Veneto (ITA)*
2010/11: Braga (POR)*
2008/09: Castilla y León (ESP)
2006/07: Dolnośląski (POL)
2004/05: Basque Country (ESP)
2002/03: C. R. Piemonte Valle d'Aosta (ITA)
2000/01: Central Moravia (CZE)*
1999: Veneto (ITA)**Hosts

Titles by nation

4: Spain
3: Italy
2: Poland
1: Croatia, Czechia, Portugal, Republic of Ireland

Final appearances by nation

6: Spain
3: Italy, Poland, Republic of Ireland
2: Bulgaria, Croatia, Portugal
1: Czechia, France, Germany, Romania, Serbia

Regions' Cup highlights: San Marino 1-1 Vojvodina

Medals (including bronze as group runners-up) per nation

8: Spain
4: Czechia, Germany
3: Bulgaria, Croatia, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Serbia, Türkiye
2: Hungary, Russia, Ukraine
1: Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, France, Romania, Slovakia

Final tournament appearances per nation

10: Spain
9: Czechia
7: Poland, Republic of Ireland
5: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Germany, Portugal, Russia, Ukraine
4: Bulgaria, Serbia, Türkiye
3: France, Italy, Northern Ireland, Slovakia, Switzerland
2: Azerbaijan, Hungary, Netherlands, Romania﻿
1: Belarus, Belgium, Finland, Georgia, Israel, San Marino

bold = including 2025

Finals top scorers

2025: Samir Benkreira Hanchour (SUI: Vaud) 3
2023: Julian Kania (GER: Bavaria) 4
2019: Arif Ekin (GER: Bavaria) 3
2017: Roberto Puente (ESP: Castilla y León) 4
2015: Salim Uzun (TUR: Ankara) 4
2013: Franco Ballarini (ITA: Veneto) 4
2011: José Ferreira (POR: Braga) 3
2009: Aleksandr Gorbunov (RUS: Privolzhie) 4
2007: Admir Hanić (BIH: Tuzla Canton); Szymon Jaskułowski (POL: Dolnośląski); Javier Santos (POR: Aveiro) 2
2005: Ivan Todorov (BUL: South-West Sofia) 4
2003: Zoltán Varga (HUN: Szabolcs Gabona Csoport) 6
2001: Gabriel David (CZE: Central Moravia) 5
1999: Alain Borriero (ITA: Veneto); Javier Moreno (ESP: Madrid) 3

