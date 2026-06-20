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UEFA Regions' Cup qualifying: Cilicia complete intermediate round line-up

Saturday, June 20, 2026

Armenian hosts Cilicia won the preliminary round group, completing the line-up for the intermediate round starting on 2 September.

The Regions' Cup trophy is again up for grabs in 2026/27
The Regions' Cup trophy is again up for grabs in 2026/27 UEFA via Getty Images

Qualifying for the 2026/27 UEFA Regions' Cup began with the preliminary round group, Armenian hosts Cilicia going through to claim the last intermediate round berth.

As usual, the European amateur competition starts with two rounds of qualifying, leading to an eight-team final tournament in summer 2027. In all, 34 associations entered, with their regional representatives determined ahead of qualifying (though Malta and San Marino are represented by their national amateur teams).

Three sides took park in June's preliminary round, Cilicia becoming the first Armenian side to progress past that stage by defeating Lithuania's Tera and Estonia's Hiiumaa. Cilicia advance to join the other 31 entrants in the intermediate round, which consists of eight one-venue mini-tournaments to be played on dates between 2 September and 7 November.

The eight intermediate round group winners will qualify for the final tournament, with the host venue to be announced. The most recent edition in 2024/25 was won by Aragón of Spain in San Marino. Federación Canaria de Fútbol will represent Spain in this edition, after Aragón went out in the quarter-finals of the national qualifier.

Matches

Regions' Cup preliminary round (complete)

Group A
Through to intermediate round: Cilicia (ARM, hosts)
Also in group: Tera (LTU), Hiiumaa (EST)

2025 Regions' Cup final highlights: Aragón 1-0 Dolnośląski

Regions' Cup intermediate round groups

*Malta and San Marino enter national amateur teams; all other associations enter regional amateur teams to be determined if not already stated.

Group 1 (2–8 September): Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts), Wales, North Macedonia, Cilicia (ARM)

Group 2 (15–21 October): Serbia, San Marino (SMR)*, MNZ Ptuj (SVN, hosts), Moldova

Group 3 (7–13 September): Portugal, Finland, Cheshire Football League (ENG), Sweden (hosts)

Group 4 (14–20 October): Czechia, Bulgaria, Georgia (hosts), BKS Almaty (KAZ)

Group 5 (2–8 September): Federación Canaria de Fútbol (ESP), Hungary, Israel, Latvia (hosts)

Group 6 (29 October–4 November): West Slovakia (SVK), Italy, Northern Ireland, Albania (hosts)

Group 7 (20–26 October): Poland, Türkiye (hosts), Romania, Zangazur (AZE)

Group 8 (1–7 November): Croatia, Munster (IRL, hosts), Uzda (BLR), Malta (MLT)*

© 1998-2026 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Saturday, June 20, 2026

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