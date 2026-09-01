UEFA Regions' Cup qualifying: Intermediate round begins

Qualifying for the 2026/27 UEFA Regions' Cup continues with the intermediate round running from Wednesday until 7 November, deciding next summer's eight final tournament contenders.

As usual, the European amateur competition starts with two rounds of qualifying, leading to an eight-team final tournament in summer 2027. In all, 34 associations entered, with their regional representatives determined ahead of qualifying (though Malta and San Marino are represented by their national amateur teams).

Three sides took park in June's preliminary round, Cilicia becoming the first Armenian side to progress past that stage by defeating Lithuania's Tera and Estonia's Hiiumaa. Cilicia advanced to join the other 31 entrants in the intermediate round, which consists of eight one-venue mini-tournaments.

The eight intermediate round group winners will qualify for the final tournament, with the host venue to be announced. The most recent edition in 2024/25 was won by Aragón of Spain in San Marino. Federación Canaria de Fútbol will represent Spain in this edition, after Aragón went out in the quarter-finals of the national qualifier.

Fixtures and results

*Malta and San Marino enter national amateur teams; all other associations enter regional amateur teams.

Group 1 (2–8 September)

Contenders: Zenica-Doboj (BIH, hosts), Tim Rhanbarthol y De (WAL), OFS Bitola (MKD), Cilicia (ARM)

Group 2 (15–21 October)

Contenders: FA of Vojvodina (SRB), San Marino (SMR)*, MNZ Ptuj (SVN, hosts), ARF Anenii Noi (MDA)

Group 3 (7–13 September)

Contenders: AF Algarve (POR), Järvenpää United (FIN), Cheshire Football League (ENG), Gothenburg (SWE, hosts)

Group 4 (14–20 October)

Contenders: Central Bohemia (CZE), SW Bulgaria (BUL), Basa (GEO, hosts), BKS Almaty (KAZ)

Group 5 (2–8 September)

Contenders: Federación Canaria de Fútbol (ESP), Pest (HUN), Hapoel Beit Shean Mesilot (ISR), Zemgale (LVA, hosts)

Group 6 (29 October–4 November)

Contenders: West Slovakia (SVK), Piemonte Valle d'Aosta (ITA), Northern Ireland Eastern (NIR), Regional representatives TBC (ALB, hosts)

Group 7 (20–26 October)

Contenders; Dolnośląski (POL), Istanbul (TUR, hosts), Regional representatives TBC (ROU), Zangazur (AZE)

Group 8 (1–7 November)

Contenders: Split (CRO), Munster (IRL, hosts), Uzda (BLR), Malta (MLT)*

2025 Regions' Cup final highlights: Aragón 1-0 Dolnośląski

Group A

Through to intermediate round: Cilicia (ARM, hosts)

Also in group: Tera (LTU), Hiiumaa (EST)