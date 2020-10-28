UEFA Champions League
Matches
Group
A
Lokomotiv Moskva
1
-
2
-
Bayern
Group
B
Shakhtar Donetsk
0
-
0
-
Internazionale
Group
A
Atlético
3
-
2
-
Salzburg
Group
B
Mönchengladbach
2
-
2
-
Real Madrid
Group
C
Porto
2
-
0
-
Olympiacos
Group
C
Marseille
0
-
3
-
Man. City
Group
D
Atalanta
2
-
2
-
Ajax
Group
D
Liverpool
2
-
0
-
Midtjylland
Group
E
Krasnodar
0
-
4
-
Chelsea
Group
H
İstanbul Başakşehir
0
-
2
-
Paris
Group
E
Sevilla
1
-
0
-
Rennes
Group
F
Club Brugge
1
-
1
-
Lazio
Group
F
Dortmund
0
-
0
-
Zenit
Group
G
Ferencváros
1
-
2
-
Dynamo Kyiv
Group
G
Juventus
0
-
1
-
Barcelona
Group
H
Man. United
1
-
0
-
Leipzig
- UEFA Champions League 2020/21
Başakşehir Fatih Terim Stadyumu
-
Istanbul
2020/21,
Group stage
-
Group H
İstanbul Başakşehir
0
-
2
-
Paris
Kean
64, 79
1
2
3
4
5
1
2
3
4
5
